September 21, 2021
Can Toxic Maximalists Hurt Bitcoin?

Can Toxic Maximalists Hurt Bitcoin?

A recent debate has arisen around toxic maximalism in bitcoin; but does this really affect anything?
Author:
Publish date:
A recent debate has arisen around toxic maximalism in bitcoin; but does this really affect anything?

June 4 2021, Bitcoin Conference, Miami, Florida: Max Keiser strides onto the stage, clad in a white suit, in triumphant fashion, yelling,

“YEAH! YEAH! WE’RE NOT DONE! WE’RE NOT DONE! F*CK ELON! F*CK ELON!”

This clip attracted plenty of online criticism, perhaps most from those already looking for something to criticise, but also from some who are pro-Bitcoin. But what was the impact? And how badly can Bitcoiners hurt Bitcoin?

I’ll have more on Max Keiser later.

Bitcoin’s most underrated facet is its fully distributed (frequently also described as decentralised) nature, both in terms of the miners and node operators. But this concept of decentralisation also extends to Bitcoiners themselves: The core developers, the miners, the podcasters, educators,media personalities, the traders,on-chain analysts, venture capitalists and the plebs are all certainly cohorts. However, because of the “opt in” nature of Bitcoin, attempts to typecast Bitcoiners typically fail.

How can Bitcoiners harm bitcoin? I think it’s a hard question, but best considered when turned around. If you were a secret agent and could send someone to undermine bitcoin - who would you send, and what would they do?

Let’s consider a couple of recent candidates. The author Nassim Nicholas Taleb covered many topics in his books (such as “Fooled by Randomness,” “Black Swan,” “Antifragile,” and “Skin in the Game”) which resonate with Bitcoin principles. He was for many years loosely a Bitcoin advocate, and he wrote the foreword to the best known Bitcoin book of recent years, “The Bitcoin Standard.”

As is well known, Taleb fairly abruptly announced he had sold all his bitcoin in February, 2021, and doubled down by writing a “black paper” denouncing the true value of bitcoin as zero. This would certainly appear harmful to Bitcoin. However, the concepts expressed in his paper do not suggest a wealth of new insight suddenly having been gained from being some kind of Bitcoin insider. His arguments need to stand on their own merits (or lack of) either way. I’d argue that Taleb has simply joined the ranks of existing Bitcoin detractors, of which there are already plenty.

Many of Taleb’s ideas within his books still resonate. He was once famously asked his view on Microsoft as a stock, and remarked that since he was neither long nor short on the stock, he wasn’t qualified to give his opinion on it. Skin in the game matters.

The irony is that he has written a “black paper” denouncing the value of bitcoin as zero, and yet now appears to be neither long nor short on bitcoin. He has no discernible skin in the game there, then.

Let’s consider another potential secret agent - Elon Musk! What better way to belittle Bitcoin than to endlessly plug Dogecoin and label it in with “crypto,” essentially calling into question the notion of bitcoin’s digital scarcity? The reason being, if dogecoin is a comparable investment to bitcoin, why not also baby doge? And so on. Secondly, he has very publicly questioned Bitcoin’s environmental impact.

Many involved with Bitcoin will have found Musk’s actions pretty frustrating; at best it could be described as learning in public, and he’s not there yet. One thing I would point out is that actions speak louder than words. In terms of just his actions, in 2021 Elon Musk has personally bought and still owns a large amount of bitcoin, as do Tesla and SpaceX. I suspect we haven’t heard the end of this story just yet.

Taking Elon Musk’s environmental comments, in recent months there has been tangible pushback against this narrative from others. For instance, Lyn Alden remarked earlier this year that Bitcoin’s energy use may not be an actual problem, but general perception of its energy use is. Bitcoiners are now error correcting.

Returning to the idea of Bitcoiners criticising Bitcoin, I think there is an interesting contrast here to a recent BBC documentary shown in the U.K. which Sir Michael Palin presented on North Korea. When he asked his guide why North Korean citizens never criticise their leaders, she replied that the leaders represent the nation, of which they are all an intrinsic part, adding “Criticising our leaders is like criticising ourselves, too.”

This was to a small extent a compelling expression of unity, but scratch beneath the surface and it’s a pretty torrid state of affairs. There is no opportunity for debate or error correction, and indeed North Korean citizens have little choice but to belong to the nation, not having free borders.

Bitcoin is the total opposite. Bitcoin in itself presents no barriers to entry - or exit. It is now perhaps the embodiment of leader-less free speech and error correction.

Bitcoiners could only harm Bitcoin in sizable numbers. I would recommend reading “The Blocksize Wars” by Jonathan Bier, for anyone looking to understand the events of 2015–2017 around proposed changes to Bitcoin’s protocol. The fact that this seems a long way away from happening again today is perhaps yet another example of Bitcoin’s antifragility.

Bitcoin in its operation could be seen as a one-way valve. It has the capacity to take on board improvements from benevolent actors, but shakes off those who seek to harm it.

Having considered all that, let’s think back to Max Keiser and his striking entrance at the Bitcoin Conference. Of course, he may have his own reasons for making a lasting impression! As for the impact, in my opinion:

(1) It had absolutely no impact on Bitcoin. Max Keiser knows he - or indeed anyone - could enter onto that stage however they like and it won’t make a scrap of difference to Bitcoin’s future.

(2) The added genius of Max Keiser is that he appreciates that the moment an observer fully clocks point one, they are a step closer to understanding Bitcoin themselves.

To summate, toxic maximalism really has no larger impact on the success or failure of the technology itself, and is merely a facet of an impassioned community.

This is a guest post by BitcoinActuary. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin remains the most valuable cryptocurrency because of three essential factors: elegant design, the solving of a real problem and resilience.
Culture

Bitcoin Is Absurd, Part I: Volcano Mining And The Banana Republic

Bitcoin solves problems and is the missing piece of the puzzle because of its blockchain technology.
Culture

Bitcoin Can Be The Change You’ve Been Waiting For

Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonymous (not anonymous) founder of Bitcoin and its Genesis Block, is often depicting with a Guy Fawkes mask.
Culture

Do Not Create A Bitcoin Ideology

Bitcoin as a thought philosophy and idea is extremely complex.
Culture

Bitcoin Changed My Life, And It Will Change Yours Too

BTC energy
Culture

The Seven Primal Elements Of Bitcoin

The thought of Bitcoin as an idea, culture, philosophy and social phenomenon is interesting.
Culture

Bitcoin Is An Astonishing Instrument For Change

Bitcoin is awesome.
Culture

Why People Struggle With Bitcoin

Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Culture

It’s Time For Bitcoiners To Properly Appeal To Nocoiners

Bitcoin as an idea and philosophy can bring great knowledge to the person willing to educate themselves.
Culture

Bitcoin Will Bring Financial Literacy To The Masses

Bitcoin is the center of the universe, as it should be.
Culture

Bitcoiners Know Something That You Don’t

Despite a looming crackdown from regulators, cheap energy in Iran has made it ideal for bitcoin mining.
Culture

Bitcoin: Or How We Became Gods

Regulations from courts and judges, which lead to laws, have some impact on Bitcoin but ultimately it is its own form of justice.
Culture

Bitcoin Transforms Evil Into A Greater Good

- Week 2: How the Bitcoin Cash “Hash War” Came and Went and Not Much Happened
Culture

Plebs Versus Patricians In Ancient Rome — What Can Bitcoiners Learn?

Op Ed: Why We Can All Feel Thankful for Bitcoin
Culture

What Is The Ideal Bitcoin Culture?

Bitcoin's Game Theory Is Not Cut And Dry
Culture

Bitcoin’s Game Theory Is Not Cut And Dried