Everyone Who Bought And Held Bitcoin In 2021 Is Still Richer Than You

Everyone Who Bought And Held Bitcoin In 2021 Is Still Richer Than You

Despite ludicrous claims that bitcoin has decreased in value, those on a sat standard have been accumulating wealth at a discount.
Author:
Publish date:
Despite ludicrous claims that bitcoin has decreased in value, those on a sat standard have been accumulating wealth at a discount.

Bitcoiners need not fear — for those who have already determined that the bitcoin standard is the monetary policy for them, recent dips in nominal fiat value can only be good. You see, as determined in my previous article, “If You Don’t Buy Bitcoin You Can’t Be Rich,” fiat wealth is only as reliable as its issuance and issuer, of which neither has been reliable in every single case of fiat’s existence, most famously the U.S. Dollar.

So the only truly rich people in this world are people who accumulate and hold bitcoin, the only immutable currency in existence. Therefore, anyone who has accumulated bitcoin and held that bitcoin in 2021 is still richer than those who haven’t. The caveat here is the act of holding; selling bitcoin can certainly teach one a lesson denominated in fiat.

But this lesson should be quick to extract from the actual event of losing money; never sell your bitcoin. Riches, especially those guaranteed by bitcoin — not of the material kind but of independence and freedom — are a long-term acquisition. The act of HODLing is the only insulation to the volatility implied by the monetization from zero that bitcoin is currently experiencing.

So, while the extremes of bitcoin can be uncomfortable otherwise, if they’re treated as opportunities to accumulate the scarcist digital money in existence at a discount, sentiment can change. In addition, if one merely utilizes satoshis as their standard for how much value they have, HODLers will always slowly be getting richer.

For more information on why, in the long run, bitcoin will ascend beyond inflationary fiat currencies, I recommend Dylan Leclair’s “The Conclusion of the Long-Term Debt Cycle and the Rise of Bitcoin.” 

A forthcoming Bitcoin Improvement Proposal could greatly reduce the bandwidth required to run a full node.
Culture

In Life And In Bitcoin, Organization Makes A Winner

Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Culture

If You Don't Buy Bitcoin, You Can't Be Rich

Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows.
Culture

Warren Buffet And Charlie Munger Don’t Understand Bitcoin

Ransomware-as-a-service, intricate phishing scams, cryptomining and cryptojacking schemes: Ransomware attacks will continue as long as cryptocurrency remains valuable.
Markets

Financial Vampirism And Bitcoin

Bitcoin Price Analysis
Markets

Why Bitcoin Is One Of The Most Undervalued Assets In 2021

Bitcoin billionaire Zhao Dong expects the BTC price to surge in the near future, while John McAfee has predicted BTC will be worth $1 million by the end of 2020.
Markets

Bitcoin 2017 Vs. 2021: How This Bull Run Is Different

bitcoin-magazine-mining10yrs-800x529
Culture

How To Maximize The Privilege Of Holding Bitcoin

Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard.
Culture

There’s Enough Bitcoin For Everyone

A Bitcoin signet, proposed by Karl-Johan Alm, could provide a more predictable and stable Bitcoin testnet for development.
Business

Bitcoin Is (Still) Not Doomed

According to research by Coinbase, more people in the U.S. searched Google for “Bitcoin” than they did for “Kim Kardashian.”
Culture

Gresham, Thiers And Demanding Payment In Bitcoin

After a momentous 2020, this will be the year that bitcoin takes major strides toward becoming the world’s reserve currency.
Culture

BIP 2021: Bitcoin’s Path Toward Reserve Currency Status Is Set

Humanity cannot advance forward unless we solve the problem of money printing, and Bitcoin actually fixes this.
Culture

Bitcoin And The Separation Of Money And State

Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?
Culture

How To Make A Profit In Bitcoin Easily

Bitcoin’s iconic logo is known the world over. But there's more to its design than meets the eye.
Culture

Why Anthropologists Are More Interested In Bitcoin Than Economists

A recent survey commissioned by Blockchain Capital found that Americans are increasingly convinced that Bitcoin is the future.
Culture

Reader Survey: Bitcoin’s 2020 And 2021