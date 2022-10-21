Skip to main content
Bitcoin’s Utility Is Easy To See When Traveling Around The World
Podcast

Bitcoin’s Utility Is Easy To See When Traveling Around The World

When visiting emerging markets, it’s easy to observe bitcoin being used by locals. Sometimes it takes getting outside our comfort zone to shed our biases.

When visiting emerging markets, it’s easy to observe bitcoin being used by locals. Sometimes it takes getting outside our comfort zone to shed our biases.

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Joe Hall to talk about Bitcoin Amsterdam and his experience seeing bitcoin being used in Africa.

Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble

Listen To The Episode Here:

Q: Could we discuss what were those things that you were like, “No, Bitcoin doesn't work because of this,” and then it took you having that experience in Africa to then see and shed those biases?

Joe Hall: That's a really interesting way of putting that question. So how did I undo my biases? I think part of it is getting burned. We've all been a little bit burned or rugged by shitcoins. Like many other Bitcoiners, I shitcoined first. There are still some tokens in some wallet somewhere that I can't sell because there's no liquidity because it's just been completely rugged to zero. That’s the personal experience.

I'm a journalist, so I'm all about primary sources. Seeing my driver, for example, which was the example I gave [at Bitcoin Amsterdam], he's the first guy to really show me that Bitcoin works and it's used in this way. We all talk about censorship-resistant money and money that can't be debased, money that can't be stolen. As long as you've got your seed phrase, you're set.

This guy called Giam, he used to be our driver at Bloomberg. He would drive us to work every day. We used to have quite long chats about Bitcoin and crypto, and he effectively orange-pilled me. The big thing for him was that the government can't steal the money from him, whereas they can easily steal the money that's under your mattress or they can debase your currency as they've done with the West African Franc or the CFA in the past. Alex Gladstein did this amazing piece about the West African Franc, which is like this horrible colonial hangover currency.

The French sort of concocted when they gave back power to their colonies in West Africa. Basically, the notes are printed and designed in Élysée in France, which literally means that some white guy sat in some university in France and he's drawing palm trees and coconuts thinking, “Oh yeah, this is what we should put on the note in West Africa.” It's like the most fucked up, racist thing you can imagine and this is still what is on the paper. It's just hilarious when you think about the fact that they are printed in Paris and shipped over to West Africa.

This is just one example of how messed up this whole currency situation is. It's one of the things that really riles me up about money in general, fiat-backed currencies. In the West, we have it bad, but in a lot of emerging markets around the world, the situation is deplorable and we must do more to help people realize what is money and why bitcoin is a money in which we can opt out of the current horrible, controlling system.

The thing about Bitcoin and crypto is it's evidence based. Do you know Paco in India, the bitcoin runner? He's the guy that's traveling around the world using only bitcoin. He's currently on his 22nd country and he's trying to hit 40 countries in 500 days. He's awesome. I catch up with him regularly just to see what his stories are like and we have quite similar interests. He was saying today that the Bitcoin community in Africa is massive. It's one where people realize that bitcoin is a natural currency. You can buy a beer with it, you can pay a taxi with it, you can do all these sorts of real things. You're not gonna buy your beer with dogecoin, are you? Yes, people do it for the stunt, but it's not like you're gonna see a “doge accepted here” sticker around the world. People are just gonna laugh at you.

The fact that it does have this first mover advantage and the fact that it does have this critical mass adoption, that there's no real going back from that. Despite cardano’s best marketing efforts, particularly in Africa where there's a huge cardano community. It's awful. They're like buying up universities and being like, “Oh, we're gonna put your ID on the blockchain.” The guy's an excellent marketer. Charles Hoskinson knows how to build a business. But you got to ask, “Why can't we do this all with Bitcoin?”

P: And the answer is, you can and should.

Hall: Exactly

The accelerator’s three-month program aims to support Bitcoin startups and hone their pitches in order to present to investors and get project funding top photo.
Markets

Which Developed Country Will Be The First To Adopt Bitcoin?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin carbon emissions are criticized, but bitcoin mining is actually a way to incentivize clean, green, environmentally friendly energy use top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Is A Net Benefit To The Environment

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Saylor MicroStrategy
Culture

How A Bitcoin Standard Makes The World A Better Place

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin aliens are going to take over the world as we orange pill the entire earth top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Adoption Is Accelerating Featuring Adam Back And Balaji Srinivasan

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

The Fed Is About To Raise Rates Again, What’s Next For The Bitcoin Price?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
NVK, creator of bitcointreasuries.org, sees corporate bitcoin allocation as not just a good thing for these companies. It benefits every Bitcoiner.
Markets

Is Bitcoin The Answer To A Failing Treasury Market?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin fixes inflation, which J Powell from the federal reserve loves to do, print money top photo.
Markets

Predictions For Bitcoin And World Markets With The Upcoming FOMC Meeting

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Stablecoins versus the volatility of bitcoin have to be weighed and shown their price. top photo
Culture

Why It’s Important To Build Stablecoins On Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Saylor MicroStrategy
Culture

How To Spread Bitcoin Adoption To Everyone

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
The "Number Go Up," or NGU Bull, is about being bullish on the price of bitcoin going up top photo.
Markets

No One Is Bullish Enough On The Bitcoin Price

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
BOLT 12 and LNURL seem to accomplish the same things for users of the Bitcoin Lightning Network. But what are the technical differences top photo?
Technical

How The Early Days Of The Internet Is Similar To Building On Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin in argentina is a potential great piece of the Latin American economy adoption top photo.
Culture

An Optimistic Take On Bitcoin Communities

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
BTCMag_Thumbnail_youtube
Culture

Bringing Bitcoin To Ethiopia With Kal Kassa

By Bitcoin Magazine
Education has become a key part in the fiat system making colleges and high schools and students anti bitcoin valued top photo.
Culture

Are Higher Education Institutions Starting To Embrace Bitcoin?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Describing the complex world of bonds with two distinct voices to set the stage for explaining why bitcoin is critical portfolio insurance top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Helps Poor Countries Survive When Government Bonds Are Worthless

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast