November 1, 2021
The Bitcoin Is Generational Wealth Film
“Bitcoin is Generational Wealth” is a short film exploring the potential Bitcoin has across generations.
Throughout recorded history, cycles of “rise and fall” repeat — both of civilizations themselves and of what they use for money. We are experiencing another fall now.

However, something unprecedented has occurred — the invention of a money that is incorruptible, indestructible, and infallible: “un-fall-able.” It is money that can support on its shoulders a civilization that will also be un-fall-able. Bitcoin offers an incentive for cooperation on a global scale. The enabling of digital private property rights for everyone on Earth is an incredible leap forward in creating a safer world. The citizens of the world now have a reliable network upon which to coordinate their lives, as opposed to the chaos of fiat monetary manipulation.

The unprecedented freedom created by bitcoin is a revolutionary change that will be felt beyond our time.

With the prospect of preserving capital forever, new possibilities can be imagined and their potential made into reality over multiple generations.

That is what this film aims to impress upon viewers: replacing these cycles with an everlasting, productive peace.

This is a guest post by Tomer Strolight. Opinions expressed are entirely his own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC, Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

