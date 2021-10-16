October 16, 2021
Bitcoin Education For Indonesia
Publish date:

Bitcoin Education For Indonesia

The Indonesia Bitcoin Conference is a chance to educate Indonesians about a better savings technology.
Author:

Bitcoin represents a new and open internet standard for hard money. Nowadays, with the increasing awareness about bitcoin’s superior properties, it is increasingly being adopted by global financial institutions as pristine collateral, a longer-term store of value, and unstoppable money. We believe that bitcoin was not formed in a vacuum. Like any other technology, bitcoin was invented to fix problems; in this case, the global economic problem.

Indonesia represents the fourth-largest population in the world, with 60% of the citizens owning smartphones. As a country that has experienced hyperinflations in the past, it is crucial for Indonesians to understand what bitcoin stands for. Most Indonesians at the moment see and treat bitcoin as a get-rich-quick scheme. Due to lack of information and comprehensive education in Bahasa Indonesia, many have fallen into scams that are associated with the words bitcoin, blockchain, ”crypto” and mining.

Indonesians wanting to invest have also struggled with mismanagement and corruption. Over the years, we’ve seen cases of fund managers and property developers (similar to the crypto space) who were unable to deliver on their promises and failed to return their customers’ money. This has happened both in the private sector and also in government. News of these cases can easily be found online, both in Indonesian and in English. Even some of Indonesia’s Covid-19 relief funds were embezzled. For these reasons, Indonesians desperately need savings that not only perform, but are also trustworthy.

For years, Indonesians have preferred savings in gold and property; now bitcoin, a better alternative, has dawned. Since Covid-19, all of the other markets have experienced stagnation. The latest government bond SR015 yields 5.1%. The economy was declared to be in a recession since Q3 2020, and is currently trying to climb out of the recession. In the midst of this, bitcoin continues to gain traction, with an approximate 90% gain YTD (October 2021) as an indicator of its dominating performance.

We believe the majority of Indonesians will leapfrog from gold and property markets straight into digital assets (bypassing bonds and securities). This would be similar to how most Indonesians bypassed the use of PCs and most adopted Android smartphones. The government data shows that the number of people in the digital assets space already reached 6.5 million people at the end of May 2021, way more than the 5.4 million people in the stock market. 20 years of user growth in the stock market was easily surpassed by 1 year of user growth in the digital assets space.

Number of smartphone users in Indonesia from 2017 to 2020 with forecasts until 2026. Source: Statista

Number of smartphone users in Indonesia from 2017 to 2020 with forecasts until 2026. Source: Statista

Indonesia Bitcoin Conference: A Leap For Better Education

There are many challenges for bitcoin adoption as the best savings technology in the country. It is not easy to understand Bitcoin, and requires a multidisciplinary approach. The Indonesia Bitcoin Conference is a way for Indonesians to get proper information and education about Bitcoin. This conference features speakers from Indonesia and abroad such as Saifedean Ammous, Robert Breedlove and Danny Taniwan.

With topics such as the future of crypto exchanges, mining, retiring with bitcoin, Lightning Network, and bitcoin through the islamic lense, we hope to change the mindset of Indonesians about bitcoin.

The Indonesia Bitcoin Conference will happen on October 31, 2021, the same date as when Satoshi Nakamoto published his Bitcoin whitepaper as the beginning of the monetary revolution.

Visit the conference website for ticketing information: http://indonesiabitcoinconference.com

This is a guest post by Konsultan BTC . Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC, Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin Fixes This
Culture

NGU: The Bitcoin Price Will Rise With More Education

Sep 25, 2021
Adoption & community - Scaling Bitcoin Announces This Year’s Program and a New Developer Bootcamp
Culture

Scaling Bitcoin Announces This Year’s Program and a New Developer Bootcamp

Oct 13, 2017
Adoption & community - Educating the Next Wave of Bitcoin Developers
Culture

Educating the Next Wave of Bitcoin Developers

Jan 15, 2019
Op Ed: Want to Learn About Bitcoin? Try Conference-Driven Development
Culture

Want to Learn About Bitcoin? Try Conference-Driven Development

Jan 10, 2020
21F3914uQf4
Culture

Bitcoin And Education With Satoshi Sarah

Aug 10, 2021
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Culture

It’s Time For Bitcoiners To Properly Appeal To Nocoiners

Sep 17, 2021
Bitcoin Fixes This
Culture

Teaching Financial Literacy In The Age of Bitcoin

Aug 30, 2021
Op-ed - Bitcoin Magazine Proud to be a Partner of the Bitcoin Education Project
Culture

Bitcoin Magazine Proud to be a Partner of the Bitcoin Education Project

Jun 3, 2013
Adoption & community - Back to School: Blockchain Education Network to Host Global Bitcoin Airdrop
Culture

Back to School: Blockchain Education Network to Host Global Bitcoin Airdrop

Aug 31, 2016
Op-ed - Unschooling: a Decentralized P2P Education Platform
Culture

Unschooling: a Decentralized P2P Education Platform

Oct 15, 2014
Adoption & community - From Chatroom to Classroom: The Evolution of Blockchain Education
Culture

From Chatroom to Classroom: The Evolution of Blockchain Education

Jun 7, 2018
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin.
Culture

The Next Generation of Attorneys: Three Reasons Why Law Schools Should Be Teaching Bitcoin To Students

Jul 14, 2021
Investing - Coinbase Rolls Out Crypto “Bundles” and New Educational Resources
Markets

Coinbase Rolls Out Crypto “Bundles” and New Educational Resources

Sep 27, 2018
Adoption & community - Eleven Global Cities to Participate in Bitcoin Airdrop 2017
Culture

Eleven Global Cities to Participate in Bitcoin Airdrop 2017

Jul 25, 2017
Adoption & community - Op Ed: The Blockchain Education Network $100
Culture

Op Ed: The Blockchain Education Network $100,000 Challenge

Dec 28, 2017