Cricket Star Donates One BTC To Help India’s COVID-19 Fight

Cricket Star Donates One BTC To Help India’s COVID-19 Fight

Professional cricket star Brett Lee has donated one bitcoin to a fund offering relief for Indian hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases.
Author:
Publish date:
Professional cricket star Brett Lee has donated one bitcoin to a fund offering relief for Indian hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases.

Brett Lee, a professional cricketer for the Indian Premier League, has donated one bitcoin (worth about $55,000 at the time of this writing) to aid India’s ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was inspired by fellow Australian cricket player Pat Cummins, who donated $50,000 toward a fund for oxygen supplies in India’s hospitals, according to a Twitter announcement about his own donation.

“India has been like a second home to me,” per the announcement. “I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in in mind, I’d like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India.”

India is currently battling another wave of the coronavirus and the country’s healthcare system has been overwhelmed. Crypto Relief was started by the country’s cryptocurrency and blockchain technology leaders to help local hospitals. However, the fund may be facing regulatory hurdles in its mission.

“Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need,” Lee added in his Twitter statement. “I’d also want to thank all the frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times.”

Despite mixed developments, a lawmaker in India has confirmed that the country has no cryptocurrency ban.
Culture

The Rush To Own India’s Bitcoin Market Is Back On

How Bitcoin Adoption Will Help India Achieve Its $5 Trillion Economy
Culture

How Bitcoin Adoption Will Help India Achieve Its $5 Trillion Economy

After months of speculative reports, official recommendations for crypto regulations have arrived in India.
Business

India Set To Propose Bitcoin Ban

Despite mixed developments, a lawmaker in India has confirmed that the country has no cryptocurrency ban.
Business

Finance Minister: India Has No Cryptocurrency Ban

HongKongSARS-covid
Culture

From SARS to COVID-19: Hong Kong’s Path to an Asia Free Health Zone

The online banking platform Cashaa has enabled fiat deposits so that those in India can purchase bitcoin using the Indian rupee.
Markets

Cashaa Rolls Out Bitcoin Purchasing Option for India

Op-ed - Op Ed: Bitcoin in Africa
Business

Caruso To Accept Rent In BTC, Allocate Portion Of Treasury To BTC

International Medical Corps has partnered with Blockhair and The Giving Block to launch #BitcoinForBeirut and raise money from Bitcoiners.
Culture

#BitcoinForBeirut Seeks Sound Money To Help City’s Explosion Victims

Football Sports
Culture

Why Are Athletes Demanding To Be Paid In Bitcoin?

Adoption & community - Simon Dixon Reflects on the 10th Anniversary of Bitcoin
Markets

Morgan Stanley Set To Offer Clients Access To Bitcoin Funds

Op-ed - Canadian University Will Now Accept Bitcoin Donations
Culture

Canadian University Will Now Accept Bitcoin Donations

Blockchain - A "Law-Abiding" Blockchain Alternative for India’s Financial Exchanges
Business

A "Law-Abiding" Blockchain Alternative for India’s Financial Exchanges

Adoption & community - Fighting for Freedom in Venezuela: How Crypto Helped Héctor’s Family Buy Food
Culture

Fighting for Freedom in Venezuela: How Crypto Helped Héctor’s Family Buy Food

Op-ed - A Booming Bitcoin Community in India
Culture

A Booming Bitcoin Community in India

Since accepting bitcoin donations in 2015, Fidelity’s humanitarian division has solicited over $100 million in cryptocurrency donations.
Culture

Fidelity Charitable Surpasses $100 Million in Cryptocurrency Donations