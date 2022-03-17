Skip to main content
ZEBEDEE Adds Lightning Off-Ramp For Bitcoin Gaming Rewards in Brazil
News

ZEBEDEE Adds Lightning Off-Ramp For Bitcoin Gaming Rewards in Brazil

The Bitcoin-only fintech gaming company, ZEBEDEE, has partnered with bitcoin exchange Bipa to allow instant conversion off-ramps for Brazilian real through Lightning.

The Bitcoin-only fintech gaming company, ZEBEDEE, has partnered with bitcoin exchange Bipa to allow instant conversion off-ramps for Brazilian real through Lightning.

  • ZEBEDEE partners with Lightning-enabled bitcoin exchange Bipa allowing players to instantly convert earned BTC into Brazil’s national currency.
  • Brazil makes up 30% of ZEBEDEE activity, making it the obvious choice for launching this new integration allowing users to convert earned BTC instantaneously.
  • Bipa is a Brazilian mobile application that allows users to buy and sell bitcoin leveraging the Lightning network for withdrawals.

ZEBEDEE, a Bitcoin-only gaming fintech company, has announced a new integration with Bipa – a Brazilian bitcoin exchange with Lightning Network support – which allows users to easily convert bitcoin earned from gaming to on-ramps of the Brazilian banking system in seconds, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“Being able to move and exchange Bitcoin quickly and affordably is critical for users who wish to use their digital assets in the real world,” said founder of Bipa, Luiz Parreira, in the release. “ZEBEDEE is focused on leveraging Bitcoin to provide novel functionality for the gaming industry with the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, and I’m excited to see the value they are creating for gamers in Brazil.”

ZEBEDEE said in the release that the Brazilian real (BRL) has a high conversion rate from BTC, and the company already possesses a strong user base of players who are regularly use this increased conversion rate as a way to fund both virtual purchases for skins (in-game cosmetics) and for real-world purchases like paying for rent and groceries. With an established customer base invested into the system, ZEBEDEE allowing efficient on-ramp access for the Brazilian Real is a no-brainer.

Parreira continued, “Making sure these users can make good use of their earned Bitcoin is a major part of empowering gamers, and I’m glad that Bipa can provide this capability to help close the loop.”

Brazil accounts for 30% of ZEBEDEE gaming activity, the company said, which becomes even more impressive when we take into account that Brazil also only makes up 9% of the total ZEBEDEE accounts. ZBD infuse is an app that allows users to play CS:GO – a highly-competitive first-person shooter (FPS) game – for bitcoin. According to the release, Brazilians control the top 100 leaderboard on a consistent basis, leading to top players earning up to 100,000 sats (roughly $40), which goes a long way in Brazil.

“Our popularity in Brazil is really a testament to the value that Bitcoin already has as a truly global currency, and how games are an intuitive way to reach a young, enthusiastic community of people who can make good use of it,” André Neves, CTO and co-founder of ZEBEDEE, said in the release.

Neves grew up gaming in Brazil, and being able to watch the impact ZEBEDEE can make on the Brazilian economy while simultaneously allowing a new generation of players to earn bitcoin through their passions continues to drive his initiatives and those of ZEBEDEE forward, he said.

“Bipa’s involvement is now making this model even more accessible in Brazil. It’s a perfect match. And what we’re seeing here is just the start,” he added.

bitcoin gaming
Business

Stattrak Launches Bitcoin Rewards For Fantasy Esports With ZEBEDEE Partnership

By Shawn AmickFeb 17, 2022
News
bitcoin gaming
Business

ZEBEDEE App Relaunches With Bitcoin Gaming Focus

By Shawn AmickMar 3, 2022
News
development-of-lightning-mobile-wallets-promises-faster-bitcoin-payments
Business

ZEBEDEE, Viker Partner To Bring Bitcoin Rewards To Mobile Games

By NamciosNov 18, 2021
Untitled
Culture

Bitcoin’s Killer Application: “Skin In The Game”

By Simon CowellJan 5, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 10.28.37
Culture

Bitstamp and ZEBEDEE Bridge Major Gap Between Bitcoin And Gaming

By Alex McShaneOct 12, 2021
Shake Shack Tests Bitcoin Rewards With Cash App
Business

Shake Shack Is Testing Bitcoin Rewards With Cash App

By Shawn AmickMar 4, 2022
News
Payments - Discovering New Payment Efficiencies Through Decentralized Applications
Business

Stripe, FTX Partner For Bitcoin Business Payments

By Shawn AmickMar 10, 2022
News
There are various reasons why you should withdraw your bitcoin and utilize self-custody.
Business

Hexa Wallet's Fundraising Crosses $1 Million, Funds To Be Used For Bitcoin Self-Custody Solutions

By Shawn AmickMar 11, 2022
News
Op-ed - Snapcard CEO: 2016 Will Be a Humongous Year for Bitcoin in Brazil
Markets

Brazil Takes First Step To Regulate Bitcoin

By NamciosFeb 22, 2022
News
bitcoin gaming
Business

Video Game Publisher Nexon Buys 1,717 Bitcoin For $100 Million

By Peter ChawagaApr 28, 2021
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Business

Bitcoin-Only Exchange Relai To Donate Portion Of Revenue To UNICEF

By Shawn Amick6 hours ago
News
Cryptocurrency mining software provider Titan today announced Titan Pool, an effort to contribute more Bitcoin mining hash rate from North America.
Business

Titan Raises $250K to Grow Its Bitcoin Mining Pool

By Shawn AmickFeb 17, 2022
News
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Video: Lightning Network And Gaming With MintGox

By Christian KerolesDec 3, 2020
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Sling TV to Accept Bitcoin as Payment

By Shawn AmickFeb 22, 2022
News
Government House of Thailand Cabinet
Markets

Thailand Approves Tax Relief For Bitcoin, Crypto

By Shawn AmickMar 8, 2022
News