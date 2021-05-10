Report: Swiss Investment Bank UBS Planning Cryptocurrency Offerings

Report: Swiss Investment Bank UBS Planning Cryptocurrency Offerings

Swiss investment bank UBS Group AP is reportedly planning to offer cryptocurrency investments, which would likely include bitcoin exposure.
Author:
Publish date:
Swiss investment bank UBS Group AP is reportedly planning to offer cryptocurrency investments, which would likely include bitcoin exposure.

Major Swiss investment bank UBS Group AG is reportedly planning to offer cryptocurrency investments, likely including bitcoin exposure, to wealthy clients.

“The Swiss firm is exploring several alternatives for offering the asset class, people familiar with the plan said,” according to Bloomberg. “Any investment offering would be a very small portion of the clients’ total wealth because of the volatility, while options include investing through third party investment vehicles, one of the people said.”

Sources also voiced concern that clients would leave UBS if it did not start offering some sort of cryptocurrency investment options to its clients. Recently, many of its highest-profile competitors have signaled their plans to grant bitcoin exposure to their own clients.

For instance, this year, BNY Mellon has announced a bitcoin strategy for its clients, Morgan Stanley has announced plans to allow clients to invest in bitcoin funds and Goldman Sachs has shared details around its work to offer BTC investment vehicles and recently offered bitcoin derivatives.

It’s still unclear how or when the Swiss firm will broach cryptocurrency offerings, or how much it will emphasize bitcoin specifically. But a major legacy institution such as UBS is likely to start with BTC offerings first, an increasingly-popular asset among wealthy investors.

“UBS Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers is taking a deep look at where he can cut costs and digitize operations, including the high-touch business of serving the world’s wealthiest,” per Bloomberg. “The bank spends approximately $3.5 billion per year on technology to maintain and modernize its existing infrastructure and innovate new tools for employees and products for clients.”

Arab Bank’s Swiss subsidiary, based in Zug, has announced it will now offer Bitcoin and Ethereum custody and brokerage services.
Business

Major Middle Eastern Bank’s Swiss Subsidiary Offering Bitcoin Services

Digital assets - Former UBS Bankers Are Building a Crypto Bank in Switzerland
Business

Former UBS Bankers Are Building a Crypto Bank in Switzerland

Op-ed - UBS to Develop Yet Another ‘Permissioned Blockchain’ for Banks
Business

UBS to Develop Yet Another ‘Permissioned Blockchain’ for Banks

Opendime’s bitcoin piggy bank is a colorful way to help new users realize the benefits of sound money.
Business

U.S. Bank To Offer Cryptocurrency Custody, Administer NYDIG's Bitcoin ETF

European Central Bank presidential nominee Christine Lagarde appears open to cryptocurrency and aware of its potential for social good.
Business

Goldman Sachs To Offer Clients Bitcoin Investment Vehicles

Blockchain - UBS Bank Is Experimenting with ‘Smart-Bonds’ Using the Bitcoin Blockchain
Business

UBS Bank Is Experimenting with ‘Smart-Bonds’ Using the Bitcoin Blockchain

Op-ed - UBS to Open Blockchain Innovation Lab in London
Business

UBS to Open Blockchain Innovation Lab in London

Despite another delay in the SEC’s decision on bitcoin ETF filings, there’s lots of accredited interest in bitcoin.
Markets

JPMorgan Reportedly Planning To Offer A Bitcoin Fund

Arab Bank’s Swiss subsidiary, based in Zug, has announced it will now offer Bitcoin and Ethereum custody and brokerage services.
Business

Major Swiss Insurer Now Accepts Bitcoin

Technical - DCG’s Bitcoin Scaling Proposal and What it Needs to Succeed
Business

Digital Currency Group To Invest $250 Million In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Investing - Bitcoin Price Analysis: Range-Bound Market Coiled for Next Move
Markets

Goldman Sachs Offers Bitcoin Derivatives, Unveils Cryptocurrency Trading Team

Why Proof of Reserves Is Important to Bitcoin
Markets

Report: Turkey To Establish Custodian Bank For Bitcoin Exchanges

Investing - Maerki Baumann Is the Latest Swiss Bank to Embrace Crypto
Markets

Maerki Baumann Is the Latest Swiss Bank to Embrace Crypto

Investing - Swiss Stock Exchange Operator Plans to Launch Crypto Exchange
Markets

Swiss Stock Exchange Operator Plans to Launch Crypto Exchange

Arab Bank’s Swiss subsidiary, based in Zug, has announced it will now offer Bitcoin and Ethereum custody and brokerage services.
Markets

Dismissing Clear Market Data, Swiss National Bank Chairman Says Bitcoin Not Liquid Enough