U.S. Wants To Require That Large Bitcoin Transactions Are Reported To IRS

U.S. Wants To Require That Large Bitcoin Transactions Are Reported To IRS

A tax enforcement proposal from the Biden administration may compel businesses to report bitcoin transactions exceeding $10,000 to the IRS.
Author:
Publish date:
A tax enforcement proposal from the Biden administration may compel businesses to report bitcoin transactions exceeding $10,000 to the IRS.

A tax enforcement proposal from the Biden administration would compel businesses accepting bitcoin transactions of more than $10,000 to report them to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

“Cryptocurrency already poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly including tax evasion,” according to a report from the U.S. Department of the Treasury on tax enforcement proposals, issued today. “Within the context of the new financial account reporting regime, cryptocurrencies and cryptoasset exchange accounts and payment service accounts that accept cryptocurrencies would be covered. Further, as with cash transactions, businesses that receive cryptoassets with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would also be reported on.”

The report was part of a larger announcement about new methods to combat tax evasion being explored by the Biden administration. These would include providing more funding and resources to the IRS and instituting harsher penalties for tax evaders, per CNBC.

The report comes in the wake of other indicators that the IRS wants to compel bitcoin investors to pay applicable taxes more readily. In April, the agency was authorized to summon Circle and Poloniex to provide user data and earlier this month, it received approval to do the same for Kraken users. Recently, a deputy associate chief counsel for the IRS indicated that it would attempt to seize “virtual” currencies like bitcoin to satisfy tax collection if necessary.

Bitcoin is a permissionless financial system that can be leveraged pseudonymously, so there is question about how thoroughly the IRS can track its use.

Regulation - U.S. Bill Requiring Travelers to Declare Digital Currencies Resurfaces
Business

Coinbase Transparency Report Shows U.S. Leads Way In Bitcoin User Data Monitoring

The New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Bitcoin investor whose private data was collected by the IRS without warrant.
Business

IRS Authorized To Summon Kraken For User Information

Regulators attempt to regulate, even ban, bitcoin, which is not possible. Even the U.S. government has attempted to make bitcoin use a crime.
Culture

IRS Says It Would Seize Bitcoin To Settle Unpaid Taxes

The IRS is sending those who have conducted cryptocurrency transactions reminders to pay the requisite taxes.
Business

The IRS Is Sending Bitcoin Investors Reminders to Pay Crypto Tax

The IRS has attempted to add tax clarity for cryptocurrencies following hard forks and airdrops but questions remain.
Business

IRS Releases Tax Guidance on Hard Forks and Airdrops

Binance X, an initiative from the cryptocurrency company focused on resources for developers, is mostly focused on the company’s own initiatives.
Business

Report: Major Bitcoin Exchange Binance Investigated By U.S. Authorities

With the recent price rise, many bitcoin traders have incurred capital gains that need to be reported on year-end tax returns. But how?
Business

Do The IRS Crypto Tax Letters Violate Taxpayer Rights?

Op Ed: Three Things to Watch for in Upcoming IRS Cryptocurrency Guidelines
Business

Op Ed: Three Things to Watch for in Upcoming IRS Cryptocurrency Tax Guidelines

Regulation - Congressional Committee Calls for Clearer Crypto Tax Code in Letter to IRS
Business

Congressional Committee Calls for Clearer Crypto Tax Code in Letter to IRS

“Thanks to the arrival of bitcoin, Argentines may finally have a sound money alternative before them.”
Business

Argentina Authorities Require Bitcoin Exchanges To Provide Transaction Data

With the recent price rise, many bitcoin traders have incurred capital gains that need to be reported on year-end tax returns. But how?
Business

Op Ed: Are You Paying Taxes on Your 2019 Bitcoin Gains?

A lawsuit filed against Craig Wright will move forward after a judge rejected Wright’s motion to dismiss it.
Business

Turkish Government Requiring Exchanges To Report Bitcoin Trades Over $1,200

Regulation - IRS Advisory Committee Requests Clearer Guidance for Crypto Tax Code
Business

IRS Advisory Committee Requests Clearer Guidance for Crypto Tax Code

Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis is the most outspoken Bitcoin advocate ever elected to the Senate and she’s on a mission to ensure that the technology is protected.
Culture

Cynthia Lummis Is Bringing Bitcoin To The U.S. Senate

Op-ed - Bitcoin Taxation: Understanding IRS Notice 2014-21
Business

Bitcoin Taxation: Understanding IRS Notice 2014-21