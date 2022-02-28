Skip to main content
State Street Corporation To Offer Custodial Services For Bitcoin And Crypto
News

State Street Corporation To Offer Custodial Services For Bitcoin And Crypto

State Street Corporation, the largest custodial service provider in the world, plans to launch custodial services for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

State Street Corporation, the largest custodial service provider in the world, plans to launch custodial services for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

  • State Street, the largest asset custodian in the world, plans to launch a custodial service for bitcoin and other digital assets.
  • Globally Systemically Important Financial Institution (G-SIFI) State Street has regulatory hurdles.
  • VP and head of State Street digital says market will “take comfort” from largest custodian in the world offering digital custody of assets

State Street Corporation, an institutional asset manager with over $4.1 trillion in assets, intends to provide custodial services for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, according to an interview given to Bloomburg.

Nadine Chakar, executive vice president and head of State Street Digital, alluded to the added pressure of regulatory hurdles presented by being a Globally Systemically Important Financial Institution (G-SIFI). These particular institutions are asset managers whose failure could trigger major economic events.

“We think a custodian bank like State Street can continue to do what it’s best at, which is keeping order and safety into the system. But we’ll do it differently,” referring to their status as a G-SIFI, and being the largest custodian in the world.

“It’s my personal mission to prove that elephants can truly dance,” referencing comments that the size of State Street is too big to fail. “The minute we get the nod, we’ll be ready,” Chakar told Bloomberg. “We’re literally investing in the future, we know clients are out there looking for this.”

Chakar spoke to the volatility of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies saying that further institutional adoption will create a more stable environment, citing one of the reasons she believes State Street can provide this stability is the market would “take comfort” from custodial solutions offered from a G-SIFI of their size.

In December 2019, State Street launched a custodial pilot that was meant to combine the custodial services of Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange, and the reporting services of State Street.

In June of 2021, State Street launched a digital division, led by Chakar. Joining the growing list of institutional adoption, including Fidelity and their recent “Bitcoin First” initiative, Ron O’ Hanley, CEO of State Street had this to say on digital assets:

“The financial industry is transforming to a digital economy, and we see digital assets as one of the most significant forces impacting our industry over the next five years.”

Google-building-scaled
Business

Google Cards To Store Bitcoin And Crypto: Report

By Namcios
Jan 19, 2022
News
Adoption - bitFlyer Conducts European Study of Consumer Crypto Confidence
Business

New Hampshire Establishes Bitcoin And Crypto Study Commission

By Namcios
Feb 14, 2022
News
basketball-iso
Business

Lebron James To Launch Bitcoin And Crypto Education Program

By Namcios
Jan 28, 2022
News
Video Game VR
Business

Stattrak Launches Bitcoin Rewards For Fantasy Esports With ZEBEDEE Partnership

By Shawn Amick
Feb 17, 2022
News
23082021-One-Year-Since-Launch,-Invictus-Capital’s-Bitcoin-Alpha-Reaps-Benefits-Release-image-3
Business

SoftBank-Backed Broker Avenue To Offer Bitcoin Trading

By Namcios
Feb 18, 2022
News
1574713021945
Markets

Russia Prepares Roadmap For Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation: Report

By Namcios
Jan 28, 2022
News
FBp0vajX0AQ-62b
Markets

Russia Shares Plan To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto

By Namcios
Feb 9, 2022
News
robinhood-app-arrows
Business

Robinhood Starts To Allow Bitcoin Withdrawals

By Namcios
Jan 21, 2022
News
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

Banking Giant BBVA Launches Bitcoin Trading, Custody Services In Switzerland

By Peter Chawaga
Jun 18, 2021
Digital assets - Regulators Approve Coinbase to Offer Custody Services in New York State
Business

Regulators Approve Coinbase to Offer Custody Services in New York State

By Colin Harper
Oct 23, 2018
Law & justice - Colorado State Commissioner Issues New Cease-and-Desist Orders Against Four Crypto Firms
Business

Colorado To Accept Bitcoin For State Taxes

By Namcios
Feb 16, 2022
News
Report: Bitcoin Negatively Correlated With Traditional Markets
Markets

State Street Launches Bitcoin Indicator To Quantify Media Sentiment

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo
May 7, 2021
Startups - Crypto Platform Coinbase Secures $300 Million in Series E Funding Round
Business

Crypto Platform Coinbase Secures $300 Million in Series E Funding Round

By Jimmy Aki
Oct 30, 2018
Op-ed - DOJ Holds Digital Currency Summit with Government Agencies and Bitcoin Organizations
Markets

FBI Forms New Bitcoin Unit As DOJ Taps New Crypto Head

By Namcios
Feb 17, 2022
News
Law, regulation, gavel, court.
Business

The IMF: Global Regulation, Licensing For Bitcoin, And Capital Requirements

By Shawn Amick
Dec 30, 2021