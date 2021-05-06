Square Bought 3,318 BTC, Made $3.51 Billion In Bitcoin Revenue In Q1 2021

Square Bought 3,318 BTC, Made $3.51 Billion In Bitcoin Revenue In Q1 2021

Per an earnings report, Bitcoin-focused payments company Square has purchased 3,318 more BTC and earned $3.51 billion in bitcoin revenue.
Author:
Publish date:
Per an earnings report, Bitcoin-focused payments company Square has purchased 3,318 more BTC and earned $3.51 billion in bitcoin revenue.

Today, Square (NASDAQ: SQ) reported its 2021 first quarter earnings. The company remained committed to holding bitcoin as an “instrument of global economic empowerment,” seeing tremendous gains from its $220 million in bitcoin purchases.

“In February 2021, we invested $170 million in bitcoin as we believe cryptocurrencies are an instrument of economic empowerment, which aligns with the company’s purpose” per the earnings report.

With this $170 million purchase, the company bought an additional 3,318 bitcoin at an average price of $51,235.68 per bitcoin. This supplemented Square’s initial purchase of 4,709 bitcoin for $50 million that the company announced in October 2020, which are now worth approximately $263.2 million at the time of writing. The company currently holds 8,027 bitcoin, worth approximately $448 million, giving it the third-largest bitcoin holdings of any publicly-traded company.

“We see bitcoin as the internet’s potential to have a native currency, and we want to further that as much as we can,” Jack Dorsey, Square’s CEO, said during an earnings call. “Our focus is enabling bitcoin to be the native currency, it removes a bunch of friction for our business and we believe fully that it creates more opportunities for economic empowerment around the world."

Square generated a staggering $3.51 billion in bitcoin revenue during the first quarter of 2021, along with $75 million of bitcoin gross profit, each up approximately 1,000% year over year. The company’s gross profit was $964 million, up 79% year over year.

Per an earnings report, Bitcoin-focused payments company Square has purchased 3,318 more BTC and earned $3.51 billion in bitcoin revenue.

Cash App, Square’s payments app and bitcoin sales portal, also had phenomenal growth this quarter, finishing with $495 million in gross profit, up 171% year over year.

pasted image 0 (9)

 At the end of the quarter, Square had $4.8 billion in available liquidity, with $4.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents, paired with $500 million available to withdraw from the company’s revolving credit facility.

In the future, Square will continue to provide bitcoin services to customers and hold bitcoin as an instrument for economic empowerment, putting itself ahead of competitors. 

Investing - Square’s Cash App Now Supports Bitcoin Trading in All 50 States
Markets

Square’s Cash App Now Supports Bitcoin Trading in All 50 States

The payment startup, which runs Cash App, generated $2 million in gross profits which it attributed to the bitcoin price rally.
Technical

Square Doubles Bitcoin Revenue in Q2 2019

Square, the payments company with a penchant for Bitcoin and open-source development, has launched a membership organization to curb stifling patents.
Business

Square Launches Cryptocurrency Open Patent Alliance To Protect Innovation

Regulation - Coinbase Renews Money Transmitter License in Wyoming
Business

Coinbase Reports $1.8 Billion In Revenue, 6.1 Million Active Users For Q1

Adoption - Square's Cash App Adds Option to Buy and Sell Bitcoin
Business

Square's Cash App Adds Option to Buy and Sell Bitcoin

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wants cryptocurrencies to be regulated under existing rules for electronic transactions.
Business

Former U.S. Chamber Of Commerce VP Joins Square To Lead Bitcoin Policy

Adoption - Twitter and Square's Jack Dorsey: Bitcoin Will Be World’s Single Currency
Culture

Twitter and Square's Jack Dorsey: Bitcoin Will Be World’s Single Currency

Chinese bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer Bitmain has opened a headquarters in Texas, marking the latest in a trend for the Lone Star State.
Business

Square Makes The Case For Clean Energy Bitcoin

The payment startup, which runs Cash App, generated $2 million in gross profits which it attributed to the bitcoin price rally.
Business

Cash App Raises Minimum Bitcoin Withdrawal To 100,000 Sats

Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard.
Business

Latin American E-Commerce Giant MercadoLibre Bought $7.8 Million Of Bitcoin

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Buys $1.026 Billion Of Bitcoin

- Bitcoin Breaks $8
Markets

Bitcoin Investment In 2021: What Should We Expect?

Video Game VR
Business

Video Game Publisher Nexon Buys 1,717 Bitcoin For $100 Million

The Bitcoin Core PR review club meets weekly to onboard new contributors to Bitcoin Core by reviewing and testing pull requests.
Business

In Shareholder Letter, Seetee Founder Makes Bull Case For Bitcoin

Culture

For Square Crypto, the Way to Bitcoin Mass Adoption Is Open Source