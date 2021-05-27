Sichuan To Probe Bitcoin Mining Energy Use

Sichuan To Probe Bitcoin Mining Energy Use

The province is set to mirror previous investigations in Inner Mongolia and Beijing into the energy usage of miners.
Author:
Publish date:
The province is set to mirror previous investigations in Inner Mongolia and Beijing into the energy usage of miners.

Chinese energy regulators in Sichuan have revealed their plan to obtain information regarding energy use for bitcoin mining from local power companies in the area per a Reuters report. According to the report, the collection of this information may possibly result in “a clampdown in the second-biggest bitcoin production hub.”

This is in line with an earlier decision made by the central government of the Asian country to deal decisively with bitcoin mining and related activities. Different parts of the country have begun uprooting bitcoin mining operations within their localities. The report noted that “Inner Mongolia has expressed readiness to root out the business.”

Due to this level of hostility toward the industry, many bitcoin mining centers have begun relocating most of their mining activities to North America and Central Asia.

Interestingly, an official of the Sichuan Energy Regulatory Office of National Energy Administration noted that the province is not the only one collecting information regarding energy usage. However, he also declined to provide further information on whether the province may be looking to ban bitcoin mining.

Mining is a popular industry that is responsible for the minting of new units of bitcoin. The industry depends on the use of high-powered computers and focuses on solving mathematical problems with an energy-intensive process.

Bitcoin Power: The Energy Of A Money” and “A Comparison Of Bitcoin’s Environmental Impact With That Of Gold And Banking” are both detailed looks at the rather environmentally friendly reality that is the bitcoin industry, while proving wrong claims that bitcoin is destroying our Earth. The energy usage investigations by China are evidence that Chinese officials have yet to understand the impact bitcoin has on the incentive system of energy usage. 

As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Business

How Large-Scale Bitcoin Mining Is Driving Clean Energy Innovation

Let's talk bitcoin - Introducing the Bitcoin Magazine Podcast
Business

Energy Companies Are Missing Out on Bitcoin Mining

China’s central bank will run the top layer of its forthcoming digital currency and business institutions will run the second layer.
Business

Report: Chinese Officials Are Examining Bitcoin Energy Use

Bitcoin miners in Iran have moved their operations to religious centers across the country, which receive free energy in the country.
Business

Facing Energy Shortage, Iranian Bitcoin Miners Relocate to Mosques

Iranian mining devices seized
Business

Iranian Bitcoin Mining Crackdown, Over 1,000 Devices Seized

Mining - Canadian Province Offers Low-Cost Energy Incentives to Bitcoin Miners
Business

Canadian Province Offers Low-Cost Energy Incentives to Bitcoin Miners

North America
Business

A Hitchhiker’s Guide To Bitcoin Mining In North America Part Two: Seeking Stranded Energy

The power authority of Zhenjiang noticed an unusual spike in electricity consumption and abnormal line loss in some factories, and reported them to the local police.
Business

13 Arrested for Stealing $3 Million of Electricity to Mine BTC in China

Study: 74 Percent of Bitcoin Mining Powered With Renewable Energy
Business

Study: 74 Percent of Bitcoin Mining Powered With Renewable Energy

Crypto Mining
Business

Op Ed: Why We Shouldn’t Worry About Crypto Mining Energy Consumption

BTC energy
Business

The Cost of Sound Money: New Tool Tracks Bitcoin’s Energy Consumption

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Elon Musk, Michael Saylor Announce Bitcoin Mining Council

Crypto Mining
Business

Seetee Partners With Blockstream For Bitcoin Mining Development

After much deliberation, the Economic Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran has submitted restrictions on energy costs for crypto miners.
Business

Bitfarms To Join Foundry USA Pool, Will Boost Mining Performance Up To 15%

Stranded natural gas operations could be the next major avenue of Bitcoin’s entry into the global energy production industry.
Business

How Bitcoin Shakes The Energy Industry