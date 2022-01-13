Skip to main content
Real Bedford Football Club To Secure Its Bitcoin With Casa

Real Bedford Football Club To Secure Its Bitcoin With Casa

The first football club to operate on a Bitcoin standard will leverage Casa’s security services to self-custody its BTC.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The first football club to operate on a Bitcoin standard will leverage Casa’s security services to self-custody its BTC.

Real Bedford F.C., the first football club to operate on a Bitcoin standard, will self-custody its BTC treasury with the help of Bitcoin security company Casa.

The U.K.-based club was bought by Bitcoiner and host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, Peter McCormack, in December 2021 with the goal to leverage Bitcoin to eventually become part of the elite of English football. Real Bedford currently competes in the Spartan South Midlands Football League, and McCormack believes bitcoin can pave the club’s way to the Premier League.

“With Real Bedford, I wanted to create a team for Bitcoiners everywhere, one on a Bitcoin standard,” McCormack said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “In operating a Bitcoin treasury, it is important that the long-term security of our bitcoin holding is protected, as it is the lifeblood of our team.”

Casa offers bitcoin security solutions to aid Bitcoiners in self-custody, enabling them to embark on a more robust multi-signature setup by acting as a backup provider. Other companies Casa has helped secure their bitcoin include the Human Rights Foundation and Coin Center.

“Bitcoin is money you can truly own, and self-custody is an essential part of moving onto a Bitcoin standard,” Nick Neuman, Casa co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Casa is thrilled to help Real Bedford protect their bitcoin as they work to give the Bitcoin community a championship-level club.”

In November, Bitcoin user Callum McArthur was a victim of a burglary attack in which the criminals were able to steal his hardware wallets, effectively gaining control over his bitcoin holdings. McArthur’s bitcoin was saved, however, thanks to a multisig arrangement he had with Casa. The user leveraged the company’s services to rotate his multisig to a new set of hardware wallets and regain complete control over his bitcoin.

155f02e8-2069-494b-97f5-7e5d74187407_ACD2 (1)
Business

Dutch Football Club PSV Holds Bitcoin On Its Balance Sheet

Sep 22, 2021
- Coinbase Issues Request for Bitcoin Micropayment Services
Business

Bitcoin Support, a New Service To Help Users Self-Custody BTC

Dec 20, 2021
The new free wallet service from Casa is built on its premium security technology while offering private key management education and encrypted recovery phrase storage.
Technical

Emphasizing User Friendliness With Sovereignty, Casa Launches Free Wallet

Jun 15, 2020
CM_Saints
Business

Sportsbet.io Donates 2 Bitcoin To English Football Club Southampton

Nov 10, 2021
Bitcoin betting site Sportsbet.io has sponsored placement of the Bitcoin logo on Watford F.C.’s Premier League uniforms.
Business

Mercado Bitcoin Is The New Sponsor Of Brazilian Football Club Corinthians

Sep 3, 2021
Keyfest2022_image
Business

Virtual Bitcoin Event Keyfest To Be Held In January

Dec 27, 2021
The new free wallet service from Casa is built on its premium security technology while offering private key management education and encrypted recovery phrase storage.
Markets

Bitcoin Custody Provider Casa Announces $4 Million Raised In Seed Funding

Feb 3, 2021
Bitcoin custody provider Casa will now allow users to purchase bitcoin directly to their wallets, without having to go through an exchange.
Technical

Casa Launches In-Wallet Purchasing

Aug 6, 2020
memed-io-output (9)
Business

Bull Bitcoin Acquires Veriphi To Provide White-Glove BTC Self-Custody Service

Aug 16, 2021
Adoption & community - eToro Signs U.K. Football Clubs in Sponsorship Deals
Markets

eToro Signs U.K. Football Clubs in Sponsorship Deals, Pays With Bitcoin

Aug 22, 2018
heat-tickets
Business

Australian Baseball Club Embarks On A Bitcoin Standard, Integrates Lightning

Nov 16, 2021
Adoption & community - Lightning Ramp and Casa Join Hands to Develop the Casa Lightning Node
Business

Lightning Ramp and Casa Join Hands to Develop the Casa Lightning Node

Sep 5, 2018
Michael Saylor
Business

Michael Saylor: We Custody Our Bitcoin And Do Not Lend It Out

Aug 23, 2021
Mining - Hut 8 Mining on Sustainability
Business

Hut 8 Ends 2021 With 5,518 BTC In Reserve, Secures $30M Loan

Jan 5, 2022
Michael Saylor
Business

MicroStrategy Adds 1,914 Bitcoin To Its Holdings

Dec 30, 2021