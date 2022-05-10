Skip to main content
New York Based Townsquare Media Purchased $5 Million Worth Of Bitcoin
News

New York Based Townsquare Media Purchased $5 Million Worth Of Bitcoin

During Q1 2022, Townsquare Media, a digital media company, purchased $5 million of bitcoin stating that the company believes in bitcoin’s “long-term potential.”

During Q1 2022, Townsquare Media, a digital media company, purchased $5 million of bitcoin stating that the company believes in bitcoin's "long-term potential."

  • Townsquare Media purchased an aggregate of $5 million worth of bitcoin in a recent SEC filing.
  • The company notes that its Q1 2022 purchase could have realized a $1.2 million profit had the company sold.
  • Townsquare stated it believes in the “long-term potential” of bitcoin.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ), a digital media and marketing solution, submitted a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing detailing a purchase of $5 million in bitcoin, spotted first by MacroScope.

“During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company invested an aggregate of $5.0 million in Bitcoin,” the filing states. “We have ownership of and control over our digital assets and we use third-party custodial services to secure it.”

Townsquare notes that an impairment loss was reflected at the end of the quarter, but that liquidity provided by bitcoin proved to be worth holding the asset and the company also noted that it could have realized a $1.2 million profit.

“During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a total of $0.4 million in impairment losses resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company's digital assets observed during the period,” the filing states.

The filing continues to explain the company views its investment in bitcoin as liquid because of the ability to readily convert bitcoin to cash through sale on an active exchange. If the company sold its bitcoin on March 31, 2022, it would have brought in approximately $6.2 million.

Townsquare closed its commentary on bitcoin within the filing stating “The Company believes in the long-term potential of digital assets as an investment.” 

