Monetizing Your Own Data With Bitcoin

Monetizing Your Own Data With Bitcoin

The team at BYOD discussed their solution for helping users monetize their own data using Bitcoin.
Author:
Publish date:
The team at BYOD discussed their solution for helping users monetize their own data using Bitcoin.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

Payments on the internet have always been a weakness. A Frankenstein mashup of surveillance, credit card payments and walled-garden ecosystems has emerged as the main avenues for the internet and internet companies to monetize. Freemium and ad-driven models became the way that users were monetized by these companies, but if you get something for free, you are the product and in 2021, this is turning into a problem. Stephan Dodge and Ian Major, the cofounders of BYOD, think Bitcoin can fix this.

“Bitcoin Magazine Podcast” host Christian Keroles sat down with these ambitious entrepreneurs to discuss how the emerging Bitcoin ecosystem and tech stack is enabling people to take the power back over their data and to even monetize it themselves. BYOD is a solution built on top of Bitcoin and the Stack 2 blockchain to enable users to create advertising profiles and, in a cryptographically secure and distributed manner, host and sell access to their data. Dodge and Major believe that BYOD will create a better customer profile and a better experience for both advertisers and customers. Users will get paid out in bitcoin and have more granular control than ever over how their data is used.

Beyond just the application that BYOD is pioneering, Dodge and Major are both incredibly excited about how well the Bitcoin ecosystem and tech stack are developing. A few years ago, it would not have been possible for them to build a solution like BYOD using Bitcoin in a way they deemed sufficiently decentralized. Today, there are several avenues where this was possible, including through Stacks.

Learn more about BYOD at BYOD.exchange.

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Securing Your Bitcoin With Parker Lewis

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Building Unstoppable Applications On Bitcoin With Chase Perkins

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Investing In Bitcoin With Kevin O'Leary

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Turning Data Into Value With Eric Weiss

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Making Bitcoin Easy With Simon Lapscher Of Liquality

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Investing With A Bitcoin Mindset

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Why Bitcoin Matters With Hong Fang

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bitcoin In Congress With Warren Davidson

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: Understanding The Bitcoin Market With Glassnode’s Rafael Schultze-Kraft

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bitcoin Adoption With Quontic Bank

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: When Cities Embrace Bitcoin With Mayor Scott Conger

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bringing The World To Bitcoin With Ivan Soto-Wright

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: A New ETF Offering Bitcoin Exposure With Wes Fulford

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Sovryn Bitcoin With Edan Yago

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: What Bitcoin Started With Erik Voorhees