Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
MicroStrategy Adds 1,914 Bitcoin To Its Holdings
Publish date:

MicroStrategy Adds 1,914 Bitcoin To Its Holdings

The software intelligence firm headed by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor bought bitcoin once again in a $94 million investment.
Author:

The software intelligence firm headed by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor bought bitcoin once again in a $94 million investment.

  • MicroStrategy bought bitcoin yet again, the third big purchase in one month.
  • The software company acquired 1,914 BTC for $94.2 million.
  • Saylor’s firm now holds about 124,391 bitcoin, the largest bitcoin holding among corporations worldwide.

Software intelligence company MicroStrategy has “bought the dip” yet again, adding 1,914 bitcoin to its holdings at an average price of $49,229 per BTC. The company now holds 124,391 bitcoin, the largest corporate bitcoin holdings besides trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

MicroStrategy said in a Thursday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it had acquired almost two thousand new bitcoin between Dec. 9 and Dec. 29 for $94.2 million.

“MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 1,914 bitcoins for ~$94.2 million in cash at an average price of ~$49,229 per #bitcoin. As of 12/29/21 we #hodl ~124,391 bitcoins acquired for ~$3.75 billion at an average price of ~$30,159 per bitcoin,” MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor tweeted on Thursday to announce the purchase.

The purchase was funded in full by the selling of class A common stock by MicroStrategy during the same period. The company sold a total of 167,759 shares under a June open market sale agreement at an average price of $565.78 per share.

MicroStrategy’s bitcoin purchasing strategies are now quite common. The company indulges in new BTC every time the market bleeds, securing cheap bitcoin at a discounted price.

The acquisition comes after two significant purchases in the past month. On November 29, MicroStrategy announced it had purchased a massive $400 million worth of bitcoin, totaling 7,000 new BTC added to its holdings, right after the market began plunging. Under two weeks later, the software company added 1,434 more bitcoin to its stack in an $82 million purchase.

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys 1,434 BTC for $82M, Now Holds 122,478 Bitcoin

Dec 9, 2021
Michael Saylor
Business

Michael Saylor Owns $866M Worth of Bitcoin: Report

Dec 22, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy To Offer Another $600 Million Of Convertible Notes To Buy More Bitcoin

Feb 16, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys 13,005 Bitcoin For $489 Million, Now Holds Over 105,000 BTC

Jun 21, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys Over $400 Million In Bitcoin As Price Dips

Nov 29, 2021
IMG_6320
Business

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Buys 5,050 More Bitcoin As Total Investment Exceeds $3.1 Billion

Sep 13, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys Dip, Accumulates 229 More BTC For $10 Million

May 18, 2021
Michael Saylor
Business

Michael Saylor: We Custody Our Bitcoin And Do Not Lend It Out

Aug 23, 2021
Michael Saylor
Markets

At $1 Trillion BTC Market Cap, MicroStrategy Completes $1.05 Billion Raise

Feb 19, 2021
Bitcoin is awesome.
Business

MicroStrategy Is Writing The Corporate Bitcoin Accumulation Playbook

Jun 16, 2021
img_6320 copy 2
Business

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Up Over $3 Billion On Bitcoin Investment

Oct 15, 2021
lci4 copy
Culture

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Interview: The Predator Prey Dynamics Of Bitcoin

Oct 9, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

Why Does MicroStrategy Continue To Feverishly Accumulate Bitcoin?

Mar 13, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Buys $1.026 Billion Of Bitcoin

Feb 24, 2021
IMG_6320
Business

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Buys 3,907 More Bitcoin as Total Investment Nears $3 Billion

Aug 24, 2021