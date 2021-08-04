Internet Pioneer Marc Andreessen Sends Mixed Bitcoin Signals in New Interview

Internet Pioneer Marc Andreessen Sends Mixed Bitcoin Signals in New Interview

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen continues to send mixed signals on Bitcoin at a time when it remains unclear how supportive the influential firms he has founded are of the technology.
Author:
Publish date:
Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen continues to send mixed signals on Bitcoin at a time when it remains unclear how supportive the influential firms he has founded are of the technology.

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen continues to send mixed signals on Bitcoin at a time when it remains unclear how supportive the influential firms he has founded are of the technology.

In a new interview with Bloomberg Tuesday, Andreessen, co-founder of the venture capitalist firm Andreessen Horowitz, discussed the work of Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto, calling it “one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen.”

“Most people, when they invent something this profoundly breakthrough, don’t realize how important it is at the time they invent it. Whoever this person, or thing, AI, government agency, is—they knew the importance of what it was from the very beginning such that they knew it was important to hide their identity,” he said.

Earlier this year, A16z raised nearly $2 billion for a crypto fund, but at the time gave no indications as to whether it would invest in Bitcoin or projects built on its top layer networks like Lightning, which is currently a driving force in El Salvador’s economy.

Instead, in his full remarks, Andreesseen, one of Bitcoin’s earliest backers as a payments technology, appeared more interested in altcoins.

When asked about cryptocurrencies, Andreessen stated, “Many of the smartest people in computer science are going into this field,” he said, adding that it represented “a new kind of financial system” where people are “able to form trust relationships in an untrusted environment.”

According to Andreessen he now manages “about $18 billion today.”

When asked what makes cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin successful investments, Adreessen responded:

“There’s a fundamental technological breakthrough that has actually happened—an area of computer science called distributed consensus. It’s the ability for a lot of people and software on the internet to be able to form trust relationships in an untrusted environment.”

He continued, “Money is one application. There are many other applications, many other things that people are going to be able to do with this technology. Many of the smartest people in computer science are going into this field and they’re pushing it forward at a really rapid rate. So, to us, it looks like it’s just the eighth or ninth fundamental architecture breakthrough transformation happening in the tech industry. And we take it very seriously because of that."

Andreessen’s comments mirror those of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler yesterday. Both understand the immaculate conception origin story of Bitcoin but appear not to understand the lasting importance and change the technology is bringing to the world.

Indeed, when asked where investors should store their wealth, Marc Andreessen recommends they should, “Put it in an S&P 500 Index Fund,

“Don’t get fancy.”

Regulation - China’s Stricter Regulatory Stance on ICOs Signal Caution
Business

China’s Stricter Regulatory Stance on ICOs Signal Caution, Not Calamity

Regulation - China Signals a New
Business

China Signals a New, Accepting Approach to Digital Currencies

memed-io-output (1)
Business

MicroStrategy Pledges to Add More Bitcoin to Balance Sheet

An importer of cryptocurrency mining gear is reportedly under investigation for dodging $1.2 million in Russian customs fees.
Business

Former Chainalysis CTO Selected To Lead FinCEN, Signaling New Bitcoin Regulations

Screen Shot 2021-08-02 at 1.56.20 PM
Business

NCR to Acquire Bitcoin ATM Operator LibertyX

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Hive Blockchain Has Purchased Over 10,000 Bitcoin Miners This Year

Mining - Bitmain Unveils Its Latest Energy-Efficient Mining Chip for Bitcoin
Business

Marathon to Invest $120 Million In 30,000 New Bitcoin Miners

Eric Yakes What Bitcoin Does That Changes The World
Business

Bloomberg Intelligence Report: Bitcoin Price 'On Track' for $100,000

The IRS is sending those who have conducted cryptocurrency transactions reminders to pay the requisite taxes.
Business

The IRS Is Sending Bitcoin Investors Reminders to Pay Crypto Tax

Investing - BitTorrent-Powered ZeroNet Decentralized Web Pioneers Peer-To-Peer Internet
Culture

BitTorrent-Powered ZeroNet Decentralized Web Pioneers Peer-To-Peer Internet

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Company Marathon Will Stop Censoring Transactions, Start Signaling For Taproot

Ethereum - Ethereum
Business

Ethereum, Dapps, and the rise of a new Internet

During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked.
Business

Jack Dorsey to Twitter Shareholders: We Must 'Invest Aggressively' in Bitcoin

Screen Shot 2021-07-30 at 8.02.42 AM
Business

Bitcoin Miners Consider Relocating to Paraguay In Wake of China Ban

Business

Data Series: An Interview with John Beccia, General Council of Circle Internet Financial