Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Marathon Digital to Raise $500M in Convertible Notes to Purchase Bitcoin and Bitcoin Miners
Publish date:

Marathon Digital to Raise $500M in Convertible Notes to Purchase Bitcoin and Bitcoin Miners

Today Marathon Digital Holdings, one of the largest publicly-traded Bitcoin miners in North America, announced a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
Author:

Today Marathon Digital Holdings, one of the largest publicly-traded Bitcoin miners in North America, announced a proposed convertible senior notes offering.

Today Marathon Digital Holdings, one of the largest publicly-traded Bitcoin miners in North America, announced a proposed convertible senior notes offering. The firm plans to offer $500,000,000 aggregate principal of convertible senior notes due in 2026.

Marathon intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to acquire more Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining equipment, taking a play out of Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy playbook. The pricing, interest, and conversion rates on the Marathon notes have yet to be determined. 

The private offering will be available to qualified institutional buyers under the Securities Act of 1933. Marathon intends to give the initial purchases an option for settlement within a period of 13 days from and including the date of issuance, to purchase up to an additional $75,000,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be unsecured obligations of Marathon and will mature on 1 December 2026 if they are not repurchased, redeemed, or converted. They will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears. Noteholders will have the right to convert their notes during specified periods under certain conditions. Marathon will settle conversions in cash, shares of its common stock, or a combination of both.

On Nov. 10, Marathon beat its third-quarter earnings estimates while increasing its mined Bitcoin 91% over the previous quarter.

This announcement comes just days after London-based Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain announced that it has filed to raise up to $57.5 million in senior notes that would be due in November 2026. Argo also stated it might use some of those proceeds for purchasing mining equipment.

Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Business

Fidelity Buys 7.4% Stake In Bitcoin Miner Marathon

Aug 10, 2021
Mining - Bitmain Unveils Its Latest Energy-Efficient Mining Chip for Bitcoin
Business

Marathon to Invest $120 Million In 30,000 New Bitcoin Miners

Aug 2, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Marathon Shares Bitcoin Production Updates, Secures $100 Million RLOC

Oct 4, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Compute North To Host 70,000 Marathon Bitcoin Miners At Texas Data Center

May 24, 2021
IMG_6326
Business

Genesis Digital Assets To Buy Up To 200,000 Bitcoin Miners In Largest Mining Sale Ever

Aug 31, 2021
maxresdefault
Business

Public Bitcoin Miner Closes $172 Million Common Share Public Offering

Sep 17, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Offers $650 Million Of Convertible Notes To Buy More Bitcoin

Dec 7, 2020
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

MaraPool Members Now Have Access To NYDIG Services Tailored For Bitcoin Miners

Sep 2, 2021
Blackout-hashtag-activism
Business

Grayscale Files To Convert $38 Billion Bitcoin Trust To Spot ETF

Oct 19, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Hive Blockchain Has Purchased Over 10,000 Bitcoin Miners This Year

Aug 3, 2021
Bitcoin mining relies on a system called proof of work.
Business

Chinese Crackdown Allow North American Miners To HODL More Bitcoin

Aug 11, 2021
home-pattern
Business

Biotech Company To Convert Balance Sheet To Hodl Bitcoin

Aug 18, 2021
DTRH-surveillance
Business

Marathon Mines Bitcoin Block That’s Verified As Compliant With U.S. Regulations

May 6, 2021
Coinmine is the maker of the Coinmine One, a cryptocurrency miner designed for new users that includes a bitcoin payout option.
Business

Cryptocurrency Miner Maker Coinmine Raises $2.5 Million

Aug 15, 2019
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Publicly-Traded Bitcoin Miners Continue To Outperform

Aug 6, 2021