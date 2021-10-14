Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

In this episode of "The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," host Christian Keroles was joined by Whit Gibbs, the cofounder and CEO of Compass Mining. Compass Mining's mission is to support hash rate growth and network security by making Bitcoin mining accessible for more people. Keroles and Gibbs explored Gibbs' journey into Bitcoin, his experience building a Bitcoin company, the future of Bitcoin mining, and much more!