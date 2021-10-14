October 14, 2021
Publish date:

Making Bitcoin Mining Accessible

Discussing Bitcoin mining accessibility for the masses with Whit Gibbs of Compass Mining.
Author:

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

In this episode of "The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," host Christian Keroles was joined by Whit Gibbs, the cofounder and CEO of Compass Mining. Compass Mining's mission is to support hash rate growth and network security by making Bitcoin mining accessible for more people. Keroles and Gibbs explored Gibbs' journey into Bitcoin, his experience building a Bitcoin company, the future of Bitcoin mining, and much more! 

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Foundry’s Mike Colyer On Bitcoin Mining In North America

May 7, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Sustainable Bitcoin Mining In North America With Peter Wall

Apr 22, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Investing In Bitcoin With Kevin O'Leary

Jun 22, 2021
A Panamanian legislator and entrepreneur discuss the country's efforts to legalize bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.
Business

Making Panama Compatible With Bitcoin

Sep 23, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Making Bitcoin Easy With Simon Lapscher Of Liquality

Apr 29, 2021
BTCMag_Thumbnail_landscape
Business

Making Bitcoin Successful In El Salvador

Sep 7, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: A New ETF Offering Bitcoin Exposure With Wes Fulford

Jul 20, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

What Bitcoin Mining Investors Should Expect

Aug 6, 2021
Van Wirdum Sjorsnado
Technical

Mara Pool And Bitcoin Mining Censorship

May 7, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Why Bitcoin Matters With Hong Fang

Mar 11, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bitcoin Adoption With Quontic Bank

Feb 9, 2021
byod exchange
Business

Monetizing Your Own Data With Bitcoin

Aug 10, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bitcoin In Congress With Warren Davidson

May 20, 2021
Group 19
Business

Creating Sound Finance For The World Through Bitcoin

Aug 12, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Securing Your Bitcoin With Parker Lewis

Mar 2, 2021