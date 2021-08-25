One Year Since Launch, Invictus Capital’s Bitcoin Alpha Reaps Benefits

This is a promoted article provided by Invictus Capital.

Among Invictus Capital’s many tokenized investment funds tied to the world’s leading cryptocurrency, there’s one that may appeal to Bitcoiners most, as it has shown it can maximize the potential for serious gains with an ironclad assurance of security: the Invictus Bitcoin Alpha Fund (IBA).

Since Invictus Capital first launched the IBA Fund in August 2020, the fund has offered investors access to a financial product that is closely tied with the long-term successes of bitcoin, while simultaneously providing a form of consumer drawdown protection that the wild and chaotic crypto industry is seldom able to offer. The IBA Fund is quite simple in its strategy: It is nearly 99% composed of direct bitcoin exposure, with the remaining approximately 1.5% in options value. The IBA Fund aims to track the price of bitcoin within a predefined range over any specific calendar month. Drawdown on your investment is limited to the region of -10% over the month through the purchase of put options. The cost of these put options are subsidized by the sale of call options in the region of 30% above the spot price at the start of the month. This effectively means investors will be exposed to price gains up to 30% per month, while being protected from any severe market drawdowns that may occur, thereby preserving capital when the market decides to turn against you. This high-level strategy is used in combination with a number of other proprietary yield-generating tactics to provide investors with enhanced returns.

According to Invictus’ second quarterly report for the fiscal year 2021, this strategy has been working beautifully, as the fund reached its one-year anniversary mark. By the beginning of August 2021, the fund had appreciated in value by 128.09%. Bitcoin Alpha has been intended, first and foremost, to provide investors with exposure to the long-term price appreciation of bitcoin, while greatly reducing short term risk. As the world’s leading cryptocurrency has been fairly volatile over the course of 2021, there has been no shortage of investors looking to bitcoin as a way to accumulate wealth quickly. With Bitcoin Alpha, Invictus Capital is providing a safe and profitable option for the more well-informed and serious long-term investor.

Following the one-year anniversary since the launch of the Bitcoin Alpha Fund in August 2020, Invictus Capital has evidently succeeded in offering the type of investment product that combines expertise with lucrative opportunity. For those who have set up a verified account on the easily-accessible Invictus investor portal, a wide variety of traditional payment methods and cryptocurrencies can be used for the curious to get a taste of this new financial product. An added bonus to Bitcoin Alpha’s “collar” strategy is that there are no fees associated with the day-to-day running of this fund. Combining institutional wisdom with the sheer benefits of BTC, Invictus Capital’s Bitcoin Alpha Fund has helped more than a few investors in its first year.