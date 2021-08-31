August 31, 2021
El Salvador's Democratic Assembly Approves $150 Million Bitcoin Trust

El Salvador's Democratic Assembly Approves $150 Million Bitcoin Trust

The Finance Commission of the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador agreed Monday to create a $150 million Bitcoin trust to facilitate exchange between Bitcoin and U.S. dollars in El Salvador.
Author:
Publish date:
The Finance Commission of the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador agreed Monday to create a $150 million Bitcoin trust to facilitate exchange between Bitcoin and U.S. dollars in El Salvador.

The deputies of the Finance Commission of the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador agreed Monday to create a $150 million Bitcoin trust to facilitate exchange between Bitcoin and U.S. dollars in El Salvador, according to the national newspaper El Diario de Hoy.

The El Salvadoran Minister of Economy, María Luisa Hayém Brevé, reportedly said that there is a possibility of increasing the initial $150 million allocation.

“We have several teams in the territory to show the population how to use the Chivo Wallet. We have developed a friendly application,” so that the El Salvadorans can learn to use Bitcoin, the minister explained.

Hayém Brevé also made mention of the fear and doubt about Bitcoin among some of the population, as highlighted by recent small protests. However, she went on to note that the financial world will be watching El Salvador in the coming weeks as it becomes the first country to adopt decentralized digital currency.

Despite some skepticism as to the mandated nature of the Bitcoin law, El Salvadorans will have a choice whether to accept and use the currency, or the $30 worth of Bitcoin that is being handed to them commission free. The $150 million Bitcoin Trust will help facilitate continued trade in dollars for those who are wary of the ground-breaking financial technology.

The parliament also agreed to change this year’s General State Budget to repurpose a $500 million loan from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration. It is from those funds that the $150 million to support Bitcoin transactions will be allocated to and managed by the Development Bank of El Salvador (Bandesal).

Of note, $23.3 million of those funds are being used to build the Chivo ATMs and their supporting structures all around the country. Another $30 million was reportedly promised by President Nayib Bukele to incentivize citizens to learn to use Chivo.

One week from today on September 7, every citizen in El Salvador will have access to $30 in Bitcoin from the government through their Chivo wallet app. Exchanging Bitcoin for dollars or acquiring more Bitcoin through the new ATMs or the app will be commission free, and citizens can begin to legally receive Bitcoin as payments without having to pay additional changing fees. 

E9cCfEbWEAMElyM (1)
Culture

President of El Salvador: Bitcoin Law Will Be Supported By 200 ATMs and 50 Branches

Screen Shot 2021-08-30 at 12.22.51
Culture

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Met With Small Protests

A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Business

Bank Of America Sees Opportunities With El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

Shamir Backups, developed by Trezor’s SatoshiLabs, lets users split up their hardware wallet backup seeds.
Culture

El Salvador Announces National Bitcoin Wallet, Plans To Distribute $117 Million In BTC To Citizens

Law, regulation, gavel, court.
Business

El Salvador Approves Law Making Bitcoin Legal Tender

Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

With Bitcoin Clarity, El Salvador Allows Strike To Abandon USDT

A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

How Bitcoin Will Impact El Salvador’s Geopolitics

The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

World Bank Refuses To Help El Salvador Implement Bitcoin, Citing “Transparency Shortcomings”

Traki, one of the largest retail chains in Venezuela, has installed its first bitcoin ATM — another step in the country’s adoption of cryptocurrency.
Business

Preparing For Law To Take Effect, Athena Begins Installing 1,500 Bitcoin ATMs In El Salvador

efbb30a8-c3b9-4871-996f-2beb0a6ec75a-new project-3-3
Business

The Inspiring Initiative In El Salvador: Bitcoin Smiles

The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Culture

Panama Could Benefit From Bitcoin Adoption Like El Salvador

Bitcoin is often rendered as a gold coin or casascius coin
Business

El Salvador To Declare Bitcoin As Legal Tender

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

El Salvador President Invites Bitcoin Miners To Utilize Volcano Energy

The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Business

El Salvador Making Bitcoin Legal Tender Paves A Path For Bitcoin Adoption In Countries

Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Culture

Small Bitcoin Transfers In El Salvador Have Surged