Skip to main content
Bitcoin Mining Company CleanSpark Produced 312 BTC In Recent Update
News

Bitcoin Mining Company CleanSpark Produced 312 BTC In Recent Update

CleanSpark, a sustainable bitcoin mining company, released a mining production update for May showing an increase in custodied BTC with improved operations.

CleanSpark, a sustainable bitcoin mining company, released a mining production update for May showing an increase in custodied BTC with improved operations.

  • CleanSpark, a sustainable bitcoin mining company, released its mining production update for the month of May.
  • While bitcoin production marginally increased, operational capacity showed a large improvement from a month-over-month perspective.
  • Currently the company holds 1,523 BTC ($46.1 million) in custody.

CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a sustainable bitcoin mining company, has released its mining and production update for last month via a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

In the month of May, CleanSpark produced 312 BTC currently valued at $9.4 million and year-to-date (YTD) has produced a total of 1,523 BTC worth $46.1 million. This is slightly up from the previous month’s 311 BTC produced.

As of May 31, the company holds 550 BTC worth over $16.6 million in custody and converted 210 BTC at an average price of $32,639 per BTC for overhead. The converted BTC is worth $6.3 million at the time of writing, but generated the company $6.8 million at the time of sale.

Currently, the Nevad-based operation houses over 25,000 of the latest generation of bitcoin miners totalling a hash rate of 2.5 exahashes per second (EH/s). This operational capacity allowed the mining company to achieve a high of 10.69 BTC production per day, or $324,000.

In April, the company converted 285 BTC for operating expenses valued near $86 million with only 24,000 active miners. This shows that while the mining company was able to expand its mining fleet to over 25,000 miners, CleanSpark managed to lower its converted BTC for overhead by 26%.

Similarly, if during the month of April the company needed to convert 285 BTC, while it had produced 311 BTC, that left the company with 26 BTC that was able to be custodied. As previously mentioned, this month the company produced 312 BTC but only converted 210 BTC. This left the company with 102 BTC in custody produced in May representing a 292% increase in custodied bitcoin from a month-over-month perspective. 

A bitcoin mining rig with connected power supply unit (bitcoin miner)
Business

Bitfarms Mined 405 Bitcoin In April, Now Holds 5,646 BTC

By Shawn AmickMay 2, 2022
News
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

CleanSpark Announced Year To Date BTC Production And Mining Facility Investment

By Shawn AmickMar 3, 2022
News
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Bitfarms Mined 431 BTC in May, Now Holds $192 Million In Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickJun 1, 2022
News
Bitcoin mining will inevitably become a completely green practice conducted with carbon-free renewable energy sources.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Gains Proof Of Renewable Mining In New Partnership

By Shawn AmickApr 28, 2022
News
Bitcoin mining will inevitably become a completely green practice conducted with carbon-free renewable energy sources.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Raises $35 Million In Financing From Trinity Capital

By Shawn AmickApr 26, 2022
News
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark To Expand Mining Capacity By 45%

By NikOct 12, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

GEM Mining Announces 14,000 Miner Deployment And BTC Production Update

By Shawn AmickMar 3, 2022
News
With 40 million tons of e-waste generated each year, the unique incentives created by bitcoin miners offer a solution to a growing problem.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Signs 200-MW Power Agreement

By NamciosMar 31, 2022
News
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Reaches 2 EH/s Hashrate

By NamciosJan 24, 2022
News
Georgias_Simple_Solar_Program_to_Mine_Bitcoin (1)
Business

CleanSpark Acquires Second Data Center To Increase Bitcoin Mining Capacity

By NamciosAug 10, 2021
An initiative by the Chamber of Digital Congress made $50 BTC contributions to all 535 members of Congress with bitcoin mined by U.S. operations.
Business

CleanSpark Transitions One Exahash Of Bitcoin Mining Power To Foundry USA Pool

By NamciosSep 27, 2021
Mining - Genesis Mining Files With SEC for Bitcoin Mining Fund
Business

CleanSpark Provides Updates On Bitcoin Mining Operations, Outlines Expansion Plans

By NamciosAug 3, 2021
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

CleanSpark’s 20 MW Bitcoin Mining Farm To Be Immersion Cooled

By NamciosDec 9, 2021
Marathon Digital Holdings Facility
Business

Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Eyes 199,000 Miners, Holds over 9,000 BTC

By Shawn AmickMay 4, 2022
News
Flared Gas Bitcoin Mining Pioneer Crusoe Energy raises $505 Million
Business

Oil Companies In The Middle East To Use Excess Gas For Bitcoin Mining: Report

By Shawn AmickJun 1, 2022
News