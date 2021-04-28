CEO Of Morton's, Bubba Gump Shrimp, Says Restaurants Will Start Accepting Bitcoin This Week

Tilman Fertitta, CEO of Landry’s, said that the vast majority of its restaurants will start accepting bitcoin, with some doing so this week.
The chairman of Landry’s hospitality group, operator of restaurant chains like Morton’s steakhouses and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., said in a recent interview with CNBC that most of his restaurants will be accepting bitcoin as payment very soon.

“We’ll have it, probably, within all of our restaurant brands — or 80% to 90% — in the next 90 days, where you don’t have to use a Mastercard or Visa or American Express anymore,” Landry’s Chairman and CEO Tilman Fertitta said. “You can use bitcoin or other digital currencies.”

Select locations of Matsro’s, one of the group’s chains, will be accepting bitcoin this week, Fertitta said.

A car dealership in Texas that Fertitta owns has reportedly accepted bitcoin since 2018 and he noted that his NBA franchise, the Houston Rockets, “are taking it as well.”

“It’s amazing how simple the transaction is, and it is here to stay,” Fertita explained. “This is where it is, and it’s inevitable that this was going to happen.”.

About 20 days ago, Caruso, a major real estate company, disclosed plans to accept bitcoin as payment for rent. Also, in March, electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla began accepting bitcoin payments.

The growing acceptance of bitcoin payments across major companies, as well as the growth in the number of companies that hold bitcoin on their balance sheet, is a major indicator of the increasing adoption and mainstream acceptance of Bitcoin.

