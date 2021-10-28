Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Publish date:

Bringing Bitcoin To Casual Investors

The CTO of Robinhood Crypto discusses his goals of bringing bitcoin to more casual investors.
Author:

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

In this episode of The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast, host Christian Keroles was joined by Johann Kerbrat, the CTO of Robinhood Crypto.

Kerbrat has been involved in Bitcoin since the very early days and is passionate about helping more people understand and get involved with Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. He recently joined the team at Robinhood Crypto after founding a number of startups and he’s looking to make Bitcoin an integral part of Robinhood’s business strategy.

“For me, the real aspect of crypto is how do we bring millions of people that don’t have a bank, and don’t have a way to get a bank account, and bring them into the internet world where they can receive and send payments?” Kerbrat said.

Kerbart described why he isn’t a Bitcoin maximalist anymore, educating people about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, future plans with Robinhood Crypto, and much more.

“With Robinhood, we always put our customers first,” he said. “Our goal is to be a one-stop shop for all of your investment and financial needs.”

BTCMag_Thumbnail_youtube
Culture

Bringing Bitcoin To Ethiopia With Kal Kassa

Sep 16, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bringing The World To Bitcoin With Ivan Soto-Wright

Jul 13, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: How To Store Your Bitcoin

Jan 21, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Banking On Bitcoin With Banq

May 25, 2021
Philippe Bekhazi of XBTO Group discusses building a large, diversified Bitcoin company.
Business

Building Institutional-Grade Products For Bitcoin’s Adoption

Sep 28, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Making Bitcoin Easy With Simon Lapscher Of Liquality

Apr 29, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Securing Your Bitcoin With Parker Lewis

Mar 2, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Why Bitcoin Matters With Hong Fang

Mar 11, 2021
byod exchange
Business

Monetizing Your Own Data With Bitcoin

Aug 10, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Promise Of Bitcoin With Bobby Lee

May 18, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bitcoin In Congress With Warren Davidson

May 20, 2021
Bill Pulte of Twitter Philanthropy discusses Bitcoin integration with Twitter Philanthropy and changing charitable giving dynamics.
Business

How Bitcoin Reshapes Philanthropy With Bill Pulte

Oct 26, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Building Unstoppable Applications On Bitcoin With Chase Perkins

Jun 29, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Bitcoin In Venezuela With Javier Bastardo

Jan 26, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Why Altcoins Are Not A Threat To Bitcoin With Udi Wertheimer

Jul 20, 2021