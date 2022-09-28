Skip to main content
Bitcoin Design Community Announces Hackathon-Style Event For Design In October
News

Bitcoin Design Community Announces Hackathon-Style Event For Design In October

The Designathon takes place October 12-23 and is taking open submission for innovative bitcoin product designs and sponsorships for participant prizes.

The Designathon takes place October 12-23 and is taking open submission for innovative bitcoin product designs and sponsorships for participant prizes.

The Bitcoin Design Community, a group dedicated to open-source design for bitcoin products, is hosting a Designathon (a hackathon but for design) from October 12-23.

The Design Bitcoin team is partnering with Bolt.Fun and its Legends of Lightning tournament while also seeking to coordinate with the TABConf Builder Day. The goal of the event is to connect builders and designers to collaborate and explore new ideas and concepts in the ecosystem.

Designers looking to submit ideas for the Designathon can do so here and after a quick review, the ideas will be posted on the main site for others to view and consider as a project.

Furthermore, anyone can submit an idea to work on with others or as an individual and attendees will also have the option to join in on other projects that they did not submit. When attendees add a project to the event they will also have the opportunity to sign up for the Legends of Lightning tournament.

The event will follow a loose schedule with three main segments: kickoff, mid-event check-in, and the wrap up calls. Projects will follow their own pace throughout the event.

In addition, the team behind the event is trying to schedule some design jam sessions, workshops, and other events that will be available throughout the Designathon.

Would-be sponsors looking to become involved with the project can do so in the form of prizes for the attendees. 100% of the proceeds from sponsorships will go to the participants. 

BA Twitter Hype Graphic
Business

Bitcoin Magazine To Launch Bitcoin Amsterdam Conference In October

By Shawn Amick
News
unnamed (28)
Business

Bitcoin Lightning Network Hackathon By BOLT FUN Begins June 16

By Shawn Amick
News
Swan Bitcoin Logo
Business

Swan Bitcoin Announces Bitcoin Benefit Plan For Employers

By Shawn Amick
News
Saylor MicroStrategy
Business

Michael Saylor Announces 480 Bitcoin Buy For MicroStrategy

By Shawn Amick
News
Orange pilling is a way to bring about bitcoin adoption and hyperbitcoinization by teaching people about it top photo.
Business

Russia Eyes Bitcoin For International Trade In 2023: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Lightning shows the way forward for bitcoin as its layer two protocol top photo.
Business

Lightning Community Diamond Hands Partnership Seeks To Further Bitcoin Adoption In Asia

By Shawn Amick
News
Blockchain - Dubai Claiming Position at Forefront of Blockchain Technology
Business

Komainu Receives Provisional License For Bitcoin, Crypto Services In Dubai

By Shawn Amick
News
image (47)
Business

Frogs Over Fiat Bitcoin NFT Art Gallery Opens Tomorrow In Manhattan, NY

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin is money for enemies — it does not matter how you use it, both political spectrums can top photo.
Business

New Political Fundraising Platform For Bitcoin, Crypto Set To Launch In July

By Shawn Amick
News
Adoption - Coinme and Coinstar Plan Expansion of Bitcoin ATMs Across 19 U.S. States
Business

Coinme Has Launched 23 Bitcoin-Enabled Kiosks In Vermont

By Shawn Amick
News
Bus riders in Brazil’s fifth-largest city could soon be paying for their rides in bitcoin.
Business

Ripio Launches Prepaid Card That Pays 5% Bitcoin Cashback In Brazil

By Shawn Amick
News
Investing - Goldman Sachs Could Have a Crypto Custody Service in the Works
Business

Goldman Sachs Reportedly In Talks With FTX For Bitcoin, Crypto Derivatives

By Shawn Amick
News
The developer page for Samsung’s Blockchain Keystore SDK now references support for Bitcoin.
Business

Samsung To Begin Production of 3nm Chips Which Could Be Used For Mining Bitcoin: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
A bitcoin mining rig with connected power supply unit (bitcoin miner) top photo.
Business

Bitfarms Mined 405 Bitcoin In April, Now Holds 5,646 BTC

By Shawn Amick
News
Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

Strike Closes $80 Million Funding Round For Its Bitcoin Payments Revolution

By Shawn Amick
News