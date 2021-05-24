Bitcoin 2021 Offering “Golden Whale Pass” NFT Through NFTglee

An auction for a lifetime VIP pass to history’s largest Bitcoin events, built as a Liquid-based NFT, will go live via NFTglee today.

Bitcoin 2021, a June 4 and 5 event in Miami that is poised to be the largest Bitcoin gathering in history, has partnered with non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace NFTglee to auction a “Golden Whale Pass” NFT that will serve as a lifetime VIP pass to the event with extra perks.

The auction will be held via NFTglee’s website starting at 5:55 p.m. EST today. The NFT render was created by cryptocurrency-focused artists Paul Milinksi, Olivia Steele, Anchorball, Vincent Ubags and Tommy Marcheschi.

The NFT will be hosted on NFTglee’s auction platform built on the Liquid Bitcoin sidechain created by Blockstream. In addition to the cryptographic proof of original ownership afforded by the NFT, the winner of the Golden Whale Pass receives lifetime VIP access to all future events hosted by The Bitcoin Conference team (and lifetime access for a plus one), three vintage bottles of 1996 Dom Pérignon, a bag of luxury goods and five luxury suite tickets to the June 6 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

“The winner of the auction will be granted Whale Pass inclusion into upcoming Bitcoin conferences for as long as they exist,” according to a press release shared by NFTglee. “The first edition of the Golden Whale Pass is a meaningful move forward in the genesis of Bitcoin and its incredible versatility. NFTglee, Blockstream, Bitcoin 2021 and our collaborating artists are honored be a part of it.”

Bitcoin 2021 and The Bitcoin Conference series are subsidiaries of BTC Inc, which also owns and operates Bitcoin Magazine.