Bitcoin 2021 Offering “Golden Whale Pass” NFT Through NFTglee

Bitcoin 2021 Offering “Golden Whale Pass” NFT Through NFTglee

An auction for a lifetime VIP pass to history’s largest Bitcoin events, built as a Liquid-based NFT, will go live via NFTglee today.
Author:
Publish date:
An auction for a lifetime VIP pass to history’s largest Bitcoin events, built as a Liquid-based NFT, will go live via NFTglee today.

Bitcoin 2021, a June 4 and 5 event in Miami that is poised to be the largest Bitcoin gathering in history, has partnered with non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace NFTglee to auction a “Golden Whale Pass” NFT that will serve as a lifetime VIP pass to the event with extra perks.

The auction will be held via NFTglee’s website starting at 5:55 p.m. EST today. The NFT render was created by cryptocurrency-focused artists Paul Milinksi, Olivia Steele, Anchorball, Vincent Ubags and Tommy Marcheschi.

The NFT will be hosted on NFTglee’s auction platform built on the Liquid Bitcoin sidechain created by Blockstream. In addition to the cryptographic proof of original ownership afforded by the NFT, the winner of the Golden Whale Pass receives lifetime VIP access to all future events hosted by The Bitcoin Conference team (and lifetime access for a plus one), three vintage bottles of 1996 Dom Pérignon, a bag of luxury goods and five luxury suite tickets to the June 6 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

“The winner of the auction will be granted Whale Pass inclusion into upcoming Bitcoin conferences for as long as they exist,” according to a press release shared by NFTglee. “The first edition of the Golden Whale Pass is a meaningful move forward in the genesis of Bitcoin and its incredible versatility. NFTglee, Blockstream, Bitcoin 2021 and our collaborating artists are honored be a part of it.”

Bitcoin 2021 and The Bitcoin Conference series are subsidiaries of BTC Inc, which also owns and operates Bitcoin Magazine. 

In this exclusive Bitcoin Magazine video interview, Bull Bitcoin CEO Francis Pouliot talks about joining Blockstream’s Liquid network.
Business

NFTglee Launches NFT Auction Platform On Liquid Bitcoin Sidechain

B21-Miami-square
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2021 Is Moving To Miami

Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis is the most outspoken Bitcoin advocate ever elected to the Senate and she’s on a mission to ensure that the technology is protected.
Culture

Senator Cynthia Lummis On Regulation, Excessive Spending And Bitcoin 2021

Adoption & community - Liquid Network Expands With New Memberships and Integrations
Business

Raretoshi Hosts NFTs On The Liquid Bitcoin Sidechain

Bitcoin 2021 Announcement
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2020 Is Moving to 2021 in Los Angeles!

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

One River Files To Offer Carbon Neutral Bitcoin ETF

A recent survey commissioned by Blockchain Capital found that Americans are increasingly convinced that Bitcoin is the future.
Culture

Reader Survey: Bitcoin’s 2020 And 2021

The Bank of International Settlements is supporting the world’s central banks as they issue their own digital currencies, following Facebook’s libra.
Business

Morgan Stanley Files To Offer Bitcoin Exposure Through Institutional Funds

Adoption - Coinme and Coinstar Plan Expansion of Bitcoin ATMs Across 19 U.S. States
Business

MoneyGram, Coinme Partner To Offer Fiat For Bitcoin At Thousands Of U.S. Locations

Adoption & community - The Man Behind Bitcoin Pizza Day Is More Than a Meme: He’s a Mining Pioneer
Business

Bitcoin Pizza Launches To Support Development

“The Legend of Zelda” inspired game from Blockade Games, “Ledger of Szabo,” lets players solve in-game puzzles in exchange for bitcoin and ether.
Culture

“Ledger of Szabo” Brings Bitcoin Compatibility to Zelda-Style Game

Privacy & security - Blockstream Open Sources Development of Its Proof of Reserves Tool
Business

Blockstream Launches Bitcoin Mining Hash Rate Token

A forthcoming Bitcoin Improvement Proposal could greatly reduce the bandwidth required to run a full node.
Business

@NVK Launches PaysBitcoin.org To Track Companies Offering BTC Compensation

Regulation - Wyoming Passes New Friendly Regulations for Crypto Assets
Business

Wyoming Passes New Friendly Regulations for Crypto Assets

Cryptocurrency mining software provider Titan today announced Titan Pool, an effort to contribute more Bitcoin mining hash rate from North America.
Business

Titan Announces North American Bitcoin Mining Pool