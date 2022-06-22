Skip to main content
Binance.US Now Offers Zero-Fee Trading For Spot Bitcoin Pairs
News

Binance.US Now Offers Zero-Fee Trading For Spot Bitcoin Pairs

Customers of Binance.US can now trade four spot bitcoin pairings with zero fees and a low 0.5% fee for using the “Buy Crypto” function.

Customers of Binance.US can now trade four spot bitcoin pairings with zero fees and a low 0.5% fee for using the “Buy Crypto” function.

  • Binance.US now offers zero-fee trading on four spot market pairings for BTC.
  • Customers will still pay a 0.5% fee when using the “Buy Crypto” function.
  • Binance cited rising fears of recession as its reason for lessening fees on its platform.

Binance.US, the American arm of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is now offering zero-fee trading with spot bitcoin pairs, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Binance customers will be able to trade four spot market pairs: BTC/USD, BTC/USDT, BTC/USDC, and BTC/BUSD for 0% fees. Also, users are able to convert from one cryptocurrency to another without fees, as well as use the over-the-counter (OTC) portal without fees. However, users of the platform will still pay a 0.5% fee when using the Buy Crypto function.

“As an established leader on low fee trading, we are excited to be the first US crypto exchange to eliminate spot trading fees on numerous bitcoin pair trades for all users,” said Brian Shroder, CEO of Binance.US.

“We see this as an opportunity to revolutionize the way fees are approached in our industry, increase accessibility to crypto, and help our market and customers in a time of need,” Shroder continued.

On Binance’s breakdown of the fee structure, the company relayed the driving force behind its decision to eliminate many of its fees. “As recession fears mount and inflation costs increase, we believe in offering greater cost savings on Bitcoin and value to everyone in the crypto ecosystem.”

The adjustment to Binance’s fee structure comes after a $200 million funding round –led by Fundamental Labs – which took place this past April. At that time, Shroder stated that “The fundraising enables us to accelerate our expansion, add new product offerings and begin to market for the first time.”

When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

Fundamental Labs Leads $200 Million Seed Round For Binance.US

By Shawn AmickApr 7, 2022
News
Marking a massive increase since the beginning of 2019, BitMEX’s insurance fund now reportedly holds more than $312 million worth of bitcoin.
Sponsored Story

BitMEX Announces New Spot Bitcoin And Crypto Exchange

By Shawn AmickMay 27, 2022
News
Nubank Office
Business

Warren Buffett-Backed Digital Bank Nubank Buys Bitcoin, Adds Trading In App

By Shawn AmickMay 11, 2022
News
Grayscale Investments took in $255 million in Q3 2019, setting a new quarterly record, despite the fact that the bitcoin price has dipped.
Business

Grayscale Met With SEC On Approval Of Spot-Bitcoin ETF

By Shawn AmickMay 11, 2022
News
Every bitcoin chart and on chain analytic picture includes technical analysis lines.
Markets

Australia’s First Spot Bitcoin ETF To Launch This Week

By Shawn AmickMay 10, 2022
News
Services like BlockFi, Celsius and BitLeague offer to pay you interest on your bitcoin but at a cost of custody. Is it worth it?
Business

Food Chain Everbowl Accepts Franchise Fee Payment In Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickJun 9, 2022
News
Bitcoin Price
Business

Financial Behemoths Partner For New Bitcoin, Crypto Trading Platform: Report

By Shawn AmickJun 8, 2022
News
Bitcoin-Spot-ETF-Approval-Grayscale-Image
Markets

Grayscale CEO: Spot Bitcoin ETF Is A Matter Of When, Not If

By Shawn AmickApr 18, 2022
News
Adoption & community - From Wall Street to Bitcoin
Business

Wall Street Bank Cowen To Offer Spot Bitcoin Trading

By NamciosMar 23, 2022
News
The partnership will give Tagomi’s institutional clients access to Binance.US trading pairs, including BTC, and furnish Binance.US with more liquidity.
Markets

Binance.US and Tagomi Partner to Offer Institutional Liquidity and Access

By Jimmy AkiNov 21, 2019
Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Business

Argentina’s Largest Private Bank Now Allows Users To Buy Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 2, 2022
News
liechtenstein Vaduz Castle
Business

World’s Largest Family-Owned Private Bank Now Offers Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 4, 2022
News
Startups - Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitfinex Plans Move to Switzerland
Business

Swiss Luxury Watchmaker TAG Heuer Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment Online

By Shawn AmickMay 19, 2022
News
Bitcoin and lightning on your phone is the ultimate mobile quick android and iPhone way to use the network.
Business

Achieva Becomes Florida’s First Credit Union To Allow Customers To Buy Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickJun 8, 2022
News
Investing - Goldman Sachs Could Have a Crypto Custody Service in the Works
Business

Goldman Sachs Reportedly In Talks With FTX For Bitcoin, Crypto Derivatives

By Shawn AmickJun 1, 2022
News