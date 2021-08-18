Billionaire Peter Thiel’s Palantir To Accept Bitcoin Payments

August 18, 2021
Billionaire Peter Thiel's publicly-traded Palantir Technologies Inc. Is Preparing For A "Black Swan Event" By Inviting Customers To Pay For Its Data Analytics Software In Bitcoin.
Billionaire Peter Thiel’s publicly-traded Palantir Technologies Inc. told Bloomberg it is preparing for a “black swan event” by inviting customers to pay for its data analytics software in Bitcoin.

Notably, the American company announced it would be accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment and hedge against uncertainty, before adding precious metals as well.

A spokeswoman told Bloomberg that no one has paid the firm in Bitcoin yet. COO of Palantir Shyam Sankar commented that accepting Bitcoin “reflects more of a worldview.”

“You have to be prepared for a future with more black swan events,” he added.

Sankar went on to describe the culture at Palantir as more of an “artist colony” than a traditional big tech company.

As the Bitcoin price climbs back up it incentivizes companies such as Palantir to use it as a store of value, for the $2.3 billion in depreciating cash the company reportedly has in reserve. The company announced in May that they were interested in buying Bitcoin.

Palantir is just one of many companies starting to implement Bitcoin payment solutions, including hotels, fast food restaurants, and electric car manufacturers. 

