October 12, 2021
Billionaire Investor Bill Miller: Bitcoin “Less Risky” at $43,000 Than $300
Publish date:

Billionaire Investor Bill Miller: Bitcoin “Less Risky” at $43,000 Than $300

Bill Miller, the billionaire investor and Miller Value Partners CFA, continued to tout Bitcoin in a new conversation with author William Green.
Author:

Bill Miller, the billionaire investor and Miller Value Partners CFA, continued to tout Bitcoin in a new conversation with author William Green, profiled today by Business Insider.

Building on comments he first began making last year, Miller compared his belief in Bitcoin to his faith in Amazon stock when the dot-com bubble burst, "I'm willing to go over the waterfall with this one too," he said according to an interview transcript.

The comments echo a rising sentiment in mainstream media that Bitcoin, long dismissed as a black market currency used by hackers, is maturing as an asset class worthy of concerted investment by America’s largest and most established financial institutions.

Indeed, Miller went so far as to claim investing in Bitcoin should be more attractive today than it was years ago to the banks and investment firms still sitting on the sidelines.

"Bitcoin is a lot less risky at $43,000 than it was at $300. It's now established, huge amounts of venture-capital money have gone into it, and all the big banks are getting involved,” Miller said, advising investors who don’t yet understand the asset, who lack conviction in its future, to only allocate just 1% of their portfolios to it.

Miller went on to tout Coinbase as a growth investment, “Coinbase could easily have a $500 billion or $1 trillion market cap as a disruptive company in a rapidly growing, changing industry."

The billionaire also gave advice on holding investments such as Bitcoin and Coinbase stock, “If you're going to get shaken out by how the stock trades in three months or six months or nine months, you probably shouldn't own it."

This comes after a year of increased demand for Bitcoin by institutional investors. Notably the Bank of New York Mellon, among other traditionally conservative financial institutions, has announced plans to custody Bitcoin and crypto. Recently, U.S. Bank, with more than $8.6 trillion in assets under management, became the latest in a line of banks to get involved with Bitcoin.

Whilst wearing a black baseball cap with a Bitcoin hat on it, Miller said, "I think of bitcoin as digital gold. The key is the demand for this particular type of protection against financial catastrophe." He said that Bitcoin could surge 10-fold in value if investors accept it as a store-of-value asset, and suggested that would only be the start of Bitcoin realizing its potential.

Screen Shot 2021-08-18 at 15.21.57
Business

Legendary Investor Bill Miller Has Been Buying Bitcoin Since $200.

Aug 18, 2021
Simon-Nixon
Business

Billionaire Simon Nixon Seeks Bitcoin Exposure

Aug 26, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 14.38.15
Business

Senators Toomey, Lummis Push Bitcoin Amendment to Infrastructure Bill

Aug 9, 2021
Regulation - Israeli Court Rules Against One-Size-Fits-All Bitcoin Ban by Bank
Business

Israeli Draft Bill Aims To Force Investors To Report Bitcoin Holdings Above $61K

Jul 29, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-08-03 at 7.18.00 AM
Business

US Bill Author Promises Bitcoin Miners and Coders Will Be Exempt

Aug 3, 2021
Regulations from courts and judges, which lead to laws, have some impact on Bitcoin but ultimately it is its own form of justice.
Business

Inside Paraguay’s Proposed Bitcoin Bill

Jul 14, 2021
3XLFCVSJRVKAHCHRVIASM6DRXU
Business

Billionaire Peter Thiel’s Palantir To Accept Bitcoin Payments

Aug 18, 2021
Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

As Bitcoin Companies Make The Industry Green, Investors Will See The Light

May 20, 2021
Blackout-hashtag-activism
Business

Billionaire Investor Leon Cooperman: If You Don't Understand Bitcoin, You're Old

Sep 9, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-07-30 at 6.29.42 AM
Business

One Of Germany’s Largest Asset Managers ‘Considering’ Bitcoin Investment

Jul 30, 2021
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

Mexican Billionaire Calls Fiat Fraud, Says His Bank Working To Accept Bitcoin

Jun 28, 2021
memed-io-output (1)
Business

MicroStrategy Pledges to Add More Bitcoin to Balance Sheet

Jul 29, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-08-25 at 13.22.48
Business

Facebook Ignores Bitcoin, Works on NFTs and Stable Coins Instead

Aug 25, 2021
Robert A. Cohen is going from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s primary cyber misconduct unit to a law firm representing Coinbase.
Business

SEC Chairman: Bitcoin Is Store Of Value But Needs Greater Investor Protection

May 7, 2021
1_cCe3FwIHV9YzyALH0znmKg
Business

You Can Now Auto-Convert Your Paycheck To Bitcoin With Coinbase

Sep 27, 2021