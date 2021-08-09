AMC Theaters to Accept Bitcoin in 2021

AMC Theaters to Accept Bitcoin in 2021

US movie theater chain AMC announced in a shareholder's call Monday it intends to accept Bitcoin for movie tickets and concessions in 2021.
Speaking on the company's Q2 earnings, AMC chairman and CEO Adam Aron said the company, best known for operating nearly 1,000 movie theaters around the globe, will accept Bitcoin for tickets and concessions ordered online.

Aron said the company intends to launch the service by the end of the year, but did not comment further on timing.


This is a developing story.

