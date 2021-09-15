September 15, 2021
$4.2 Trillion Fidelity Urges SEC To Approve Bitcoin ETF

$4.2 Trillion Fidelity Urges SEC To Approve Bitcoin ETF

Fidelity Investments held a private meeting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to urge the regulator to approve its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
Author:
Publish date:
Fidelity Investments held a private meeting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to urge the regulator to approve its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

Fidelity Investments held a private meeting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to urge the regulator to approve its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, Bloomberg reported.

On September 8 Tom Jessop, president of Fidelity Digital Assets, met with SEC officials in a video call, Bloomberg found. The company gave a presentation that demonstrated “increased investor appetite” for Bitcoin, the existence of similar funds in other countries, and the growth in Bitcoin holders.

Several firms have filed for Bitcoin or Bitcoin futures ETFs in the weeks following Gensler’s remarks in August that shed light on how the SEC may act on the many exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposals now up for review by the agency, signaling that those based on Bitcoin futures may have the highest chance of approval.

Despite Gensler’s expressed preference, none of the proposals have been accepted by the SEC. Fidelity, however, filed its proposed Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust Bitcoin ETF back in March. The $4.2 trillion investment firm has chosen not to refile with the futures-based strategy many others have taken. Rather, it’s application is filed under the 1930s laws that allows stock exchanges to list exchange-traded products.

Fidelity’s presentation to the SEC minimized the importance of the strict mutual fund compliance and the futures application preference expressed by Gensler.

“Bitcoin futures-based products are not a necessary interim step before a Bitcoin ETP,” Fidelity argued during the presentation.

“Firms should be able to meet investor demand for direct exposure to Bitcoin” through 1930’s laws ETFs, “because the Bitcoin market has matured and can support them.”

In an email to Bloomberg, Fidelity spokeswoman Nicole Abbott wrote, “An increasingly wide range of investors seeking access to Bitcoin has underscored the market need for a more diversified set of products offering exposure to digital assets to match demand.”

The SEC’s unwillingness to approve Bitcoin exchange-traded products has pushed many to seek Bitcoin price exposure vehicles in other countries. In a late filing on September 10, the $5.7 billion ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) changed its prospectus to include exposure to Bitcoin via Canadian ETFs.

gary
Business

Gary Gensler Speaks To The European Parliament On Bitcoin And Crypto Regulation

Dark web - New York Makes First Money Laundering Conviction Involving Cryptocurrency
Business

Fidelity Joins Rush For Bitcoin ETFs With New Filing

Regulation - U.S. SEC Delays Decision on VanEck's Bitcoin ETF Until February 2019
Business

U.S. SEC Delays Decision on VanEck's Bitcoin ETF Until February 2019

Adoption - In the Race for a Bitcoin ETF
Business

Cathie Wood’s ARK Resorts To Canadian Bitcoin ETFs As The SEC Delays Applications In The US

- SEC Delays VanEck ETF Yet Again
Business

SEC Delays VanEck ETF Yet Again

Regulation - SEC to Review NYSE Arca Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Proposal
Business

SEC to Review NYSE Arca Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Proposal

After its head of research expressed optimism, the Bitwise bitcoin ETF proposal has been rejected by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Markets

SEC Rejects Bitwise’s Bitcoin ETF Proposal

Regulation - U.S. SEC Denies Nine More Bitcoin ETFs
Business

U.S. SEC Denies Nine More Bitcoin ETFs

VanEck and SolidX have withdrawn an SEC proposal for their latest attempt at a bitcoin ETF, setting this potential institutional on-ramp back again.
Markets

NYDIG Files For Bitcoin ETF Approval

Investing - Bitwise Files With SEC for Cryptocurrency ETF
Markets

Bitwise Files With SEC for Cryptocurrency ETF

galaxy-digital-crypto-ninjas
Business

Galaxy Digital Files for Bitcoin Futures ETF

Investing - VanEck
Markets

VanEck, Cboe and SolidX Meet With SEC to Discuss a Bitcoin ETF

Screen Shot 2021-08-05 at 7.51.21 AM
Business

$364 Billion Investment Manager Invesco Files For Bitcoin ETF

Regulation - SEC Seeks Comments on Another Bitcoin ETF
Business

SEC Seeks Comments on Another Bitcoin ETF

social
Business

90% Of Fidelity’s Biggest Clients Are Asking About Bitcoin