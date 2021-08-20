August 20, 2021
$1,200 Stimulus Check Would Now Be Worth $8,765 If Used To Buy Bitcoin

$1,200 Stimulus Check Would Now Be Worth $8,765 If Used To Buy Bitcoin

Your $1,200 stimulus check would be worth around $8,765 today if you’d bought Bitcoin with it in April 2020.
Author:
Publish date:
Your $1,200 stimulus check would be worth around $8,765 today if you’d bought Bitcoin with it in April 2020.

Your $1,200 stimulus check would be worth around $8,765 today if you’d bought Bitcoin with it in April 2020.

On 27 March 2020, after the U.S. Government had brought our economy to a screeching halt through lockdowns and other mandates in a turbulent and misleading overreaction to the natural spread of a virus, President Donal Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.

$1,200 payments were made to every American earning under the income limits, which were set at an adjusted gross income of $75,000, or $150,000 for married couples filing jointly. The majority of Americans fall in this category.

This event escalated an already out-of-control inflation problem in the U.S. The CARES Act brought $2.2 trillion more dollars into the economy, and set the precedent for even more money printing. The problem of printing more money is that of decreasing marginal utility. As the Fed prints, the amount of money they need to fund whatever they like increases, and the subsequent printings must be of increasingly greater quantities to be of any consequence.

Do not be fooled. Money printing is not even a quick fix. It does nothing to stimulate the economy long term. Inflation is a covert, slow form of taxation. It thrives on your time.

The negative effects of inflation are felt by bankers and those who work in or with the government in high positions of power, those who are closest to the money printer last. Inversely, the effects are felt by the average Americans, and those abroad whose economies our government disastrously intervenes in (to control) to centrally plan, first.

The Cantillon effect is the U.S. Government raising the temperature ever so slightly, almost imperceptibly, so that you, the frog, don’t jump out of their fabled melting pot.

The misconception that we need inflation to support a growing population is an insidious robbery of every hour you have spent working. It is reckless. It is near-sighted. It is infantile. It is a breathtaking display of poor strategy. The value of your $1,200 stimulus check, if left in dollars, has only depreciated.

The value of your stimulus check held in Bitcoin has only appreciated. This is because, unlike the dollar, the supply of Bitcoin is ultimately fixed. Bitcoin has historically been adopted and purchased at a rate that far exceeds its ever decreasing, transparent, and scheduled inflation.

Thus, historically, Bitcoin has been great for both creating and maintaining wealth.

So the next time someone hands you a couple of free petrodollars, buy Bitcoin instead. 

Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Square Customers Buy $2.72 Billion Worth Of Bitcoin In Q2

Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Culture

If You Don't Buy Bitcoin, You Can't Be Rich

Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

Wells Fargo Now Offers Bitcoin Exposure To Wealthy Clients

Bitcoin held in self-custody runs on an entirely separate financial system than the traditional one, making it a systemic hedge.
Culture

Bitcoin: More Than an Inflation Hedge

Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Culture

Covid-19 Added To The Fed’s Pumping Of The Bitcoin Price

Op-ed - Can Bitcoin Help the Chinese Save?
Culture

Can Bitcoin Help the Chinese Save?

Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin.
Business

EU Proposes Law To KYC All Wallet Transfers

Op-ed - Slush Pool to Re-Enable BIP 101 Bitcoin Mining
Business

Miner Hut 8 Now Holds Over 4,000 Bitcoin Worth $150 Million

Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

Biden's $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill Pushes Miami Mayor To Buy Bitcoin

Screen Shot 2021-07-30 at 9.30.41 AM
Business

The University Of Pennsylvania Continues to Hold Donated Bitcoin

The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Culture

How Has Covid-19 Contributed To The Rise In Bitcoin’s Price?

Bitcoin100 bitcoin donations bitcoin adoption
Business

Quontic Launches First Bitcoin Rewards Checking Account

While those comfortable in the dollar bubble deride Bitcoin, the stories of three emerging market users demonstrate why it is so important.
Culture

Check Your Financial Privilege

Screen Shot 2021-07-20 at 10.26.37 AM
Markets

Ark Adds Bitcoin Exposure Buying $8 Million Worth of Grayscale Shares

Bitcoin miners are producing a higher hashrate than ever as new hardware comes online, and SegWit is keeping pace — counting for 50 percent of total network activity.
Business

Mawson Infrastructure Group Buys 17,352 Bitcoin Mining Rigs From Canaan