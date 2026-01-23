Nasdaq has filed a rule change with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking to remove position and exercise limits on options tied to spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, a move that would further integrate crypto-linked products into traditional derivatives markets.

The proposal, originally filed on Jan. 7 and made effective this week on the 21st, eliminates the current 25,000-contract cap on options linked to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs listed on Nasdaq.

Affected products include funds from BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, Bitwise, ARK/21Shares and VanEck, according to the filing.

The SEC waived its standard 30-day waiting period, allowing the rule change to take effect immediately, while retaining the authority to suspend it within 60 days if further review is deemed necessary.

A public comment period is now open, with a final SEC determination expected by late February unless the rule is paused.

Nasdaq argued that lifting the limits would allow crypto ETF options to be treated “in the same manner as all other options that qualify for listing,” eliminating what it described as unequal treatment without undermining investor protections.

The exchange said the change would support market efficiency while maintaining safeguards against manipulation and excessive risk.

Options are derivative contracts that give traders the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price before a set expiration date. Position and exercise limits are typically imposed to prevent concentrated positions that could amplify volatility or destabilize markets.

The filing builds on Nasdaq’s approval in late 2025 to list options on single-asset crypto ETFs as commodity-based trusts. While that decision allowed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF options to trade on the exchange, existing position limits remained in place.

Nasdaq has steadily expanded its involvement in crypto markets in recent years.

Nasdaq’s bitcoin and digital asset push

In November, the exchange filed a separate proposal to raise position limits on options tied to BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) to as much as one million contracts, citing growing institutional demand and increased use of options for hedging strategies.

The exchange has also pushed into crypto indexing and tokenization. In January, Nasdaq and CME Group announced plans to unify their crypto benchmarks under the Nasdaq-CME Crypto Index, which tracks major digital assets including Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano and Avalanche.

If approved permanently, the latest rule change would mark another step toward normalizing Bitcoin derivatives within U.S. regulated markets, further blurring the line between traditional financial instruments and crypto-native assets.