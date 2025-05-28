JD Vance Says “Bitcoin Finally Has a Champion in the White House”

In a headline speech at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference today, U.S. Vice President JD Vance declared Bitcoin’s growing role in national policy and promised a new era of federal support under the Trump administration. “It’s great to be here with Bitcoin at $108k and to be the Vice President of the United States,” Vance opened. “This isn’t a conference of people. This is a movement.”

Thanking David Bailey, and key figures like Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Vance emphasized, “They took a big step and everyone else followed.” He also shouted out Coinbase for their participation at the event as well.

In sharp contrast to past administrations, Vance was clear: “What we’ve done in the Trump administration in digital asset policy is only the beginning. Crypto finally has a champion and an ally in the White House.”

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Vice President JD Vance said they’re going to fire every regulator like Gary Gensler. pic.twitter.com/awHYMEMQAg — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 28, 2025

Vance underscored the grassroots energy of the Bitcoin community: “This gets decided by the people, by you—not unelected bureaucrats.”

He laid out three key priorities for the administration, the first being Widespread Adoption – “Fifty million Americans own Bitcoin. I think it’s gonna be 100 million before too long.” The second being Legislative Support– “We are optimistic the Senate will pass the clean GENIUS Act. Stablecoins don’t threaten the U.S. dollar—they’re a force multiplier for the economic mission.” And third, Clear Regulation – “We need a transparent regulatory framework that incorporates Bitcoin into the mainstream economy.”

Referencing broader concerns about institutional overreach, Vance said, “Crypto is a hedge against bad policymaking in Washington.”

Promising protection and partnership from Washington, he vowed, “You deserve respect and support from your government—not bureaucrats trying to tear you down. We are ending the weaponization of federal agencies against this community.”

Vance concluded stating, “Bitcoin is digital gold, but none of you are—unless you get involved,” discussing how Bitcoin is here to stay, but only if the American people get involved and build the industry. “Where Bitcoin is going is strategically important to the U.S. We’re gonna make the right decisions, and that depends on you being a part of the conversation.”

The message that Vance made was abundantly clear. Bitcoin is in the hands of the American people, and it is up to the citizens to make a lasting impact with it.