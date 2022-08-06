Skip to main content
Which Developed Country Will Be The First To Adopt Bitcoin?
Podcast

Which Developed Country Will Be The First To Adopt Bitcoin?

China and Russia seem to be cooperating in their move to back their currencies with commodities. Will Japan be the first developed nation to adopt bitcoin?

China and Russia seem to be cooperating in their move to back their currencies with commodities. Will Japan be the first developed nation to adopt bitcoin?

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Jeff Ross to talk about why he thinks we are still in a bear market and which country he thinks is going to be next to adopt bitcoin as a reserve asset.

Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble

Listen To The Episode Here:

Q: China has so much of our debt and we've seen now what the playbook is if you do something that the U.S. doesn't agree with. As Iran has seen for the last 50 years, as Russia has now quickly seen, what happens when China enters some sort of a sanctioned period of time, why would they not then try to go ahead and follow the Russian playbook and strengthen their own dollar further diminishing the value of the us dollar and the global stage? Is that a scenario that's feasible?

Jeff Ross: Yes. I say, that's absolutely what they're doing. And that's absolutely what Russia and China are doing. I think they're colluding on this. They're banding together. They're saying the U.S. has (from their perspective), the U.S. has screwed us for so long. Why are we allowing this? I think this happened long ago, a decade ago, they decided, “What are we on this system for? Why do we keep buying U.S. Treasurys and supporting the U.S. military industrial complex? Why wouldn't we take a different approach and try to get off of the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency. Therefore, what we're gonna do is we are gonna follow the older school playbook of we are going to strengthen our own currencies by backing them with commodities.”

So what's happened in the last decade? China was buying commodities like crazy. They were stockpiling commodities. Russia is very commodity rich, right? Tons of oil in Russia. They both have a very significant amount of gold and they've been increasing their gold store. And just their commodity stores in general.

Why? They're going to use that as basically the basis to say, “Look, everyone knows that the U.S. dollar is literally backed by nothing. It used to be backed by gold until 1971. And then they got off the gold standard and they literally are backed by nothing. If you disagree, the U.S. military comes after you and sanctions come after you. That's the price we pay.”

So they're saying, “We have an alternative and now we're powerful and America is aging and senile enough.” No pun intended to our leaders, but basically [America is] ruled by octogenarians who have dementia and we're a waning power.

Russia and China are saying, “Look, this is our time to stand up and say, we have a stronger currency that is based on actual, real commodities, like gold, like oil, those kind of things.” Now, I would say the one thing that they're not considering, Russia and China, is bitcoin to me is the most obvious, best, hardest asset.

Yes, it's digital so you can't touch it or look at it, but it is what it is: It's basically perfect money. So if I were them, and I'm not, of course, and I'm not sympathetic to a lot of their causes, but they should be backing this on Bitcoin. They should be using bitcoin as a reserve asset to show, “Look, not only do we have gold and oil and other commodities to back our currencies, which are stronger than the U.S. dollar, we have a butt load of bitcoin as well. :ook how strong we are.”

That would be a good way to give the finger to the U.S. on the other hand, which is declining and has a dollar backed by nothing, backed by Treasurys, which are backed by the dollar, which is backed by nothing. They should be like, “Dude, we should be printing money as much as possible and we should be buying as much bitcoin as a reserve asset as possible to strengthen our weakening U.S. dollar.”

They should absolutely be doing that today. That's the first thing they should do right now on their agenda, but of course they're not gonna do that because that gives credibility to the bitcoin and acknowledges that we're weakening and we would never do that.

I'm just not into this game playing like, “Hey, we're so strong and we would never admit that we're weak and we don't need help and we rule the world.” I think that's so stupid and that's how great empires crumble and fall and go into obscure oblivion. That's where we're headed right now and I hate watching it.

Hopefully, at some point, we get some Bitcoiners up higher up in legislation. Hopefully we get some Bitcoiners for president. Hopefully we get some Bitcoiners at the Treasury and the Fed[eral reserve] and all these kinds of things. Then that will change.

By the way, my prediction is Japan will be the first one. They're far away from that right now, but they're in such dire straits right now and they keep trying all these crazy, obnoxious things. Is it really that obnoxious to think of Japan, instead of buying all these other garbage things and buying all the equities in the country and buying all the bonds and all this kind of stuff, what if they bought some bitcoin and strengthened their currency that way? That would actually provide longevity and strength to their currency. It wouldn't be that crazy, and if they did it, then all of the other developed nations would be forced to do it. That would be the game theory in action.

I'm waiting for that announcement. I hope it happens. You heard it here first. I've been talking about that actually for about a year or so. We'll see what happens, but if I had to guess which developed nation was going to embrace bitcoin as a reserve asset first, I would actually pick Japan as the dark horse.

El Salvador tapped crypto software firm AlphaPoint to fix numerous problems with its state Chivo wallet and help citizens adopt Bitcoin top photo.
El Salvador

Bitcoin Adoption In El Salvador Continues To Grow

By Bitcoin MagazineJul 27, 2022
Podcast
As we enter hyperbitcoinization, legacy financial institutions like the federal reserve or Fed will be painted orange.
Markets

How The Federal Reserve Will Ultimately Fail

By Bitcoin MagazineAug 2, 2022
Podcast
Saylor MicroStrategy
Culture

How To Spread Bitcoin Adoption To Everyone

By Bitcoin MagazineAug 2, 2022
Podcast
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

The Fed Is About To Raise Rates Again, What’s Next For The Bitcoin Price?

By Bitcoin MagazineJul 21, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin aliens are going to take over the world as we orange pill the entire earth top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Adoption Is Accelerating Featuring Adam Back And Balaji Srinivasan

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 29, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity top photo.
Culture

Why Nation States Will Need To Adopt Bitcoin Featuring Alex Gladstein

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 29, 2022
Podcast
The "Number Go Up," or NGU Bull, is about being bullish on the price of bitcoin going up top photo.
Markets

No One Is Bullish Enough On The Bitcoin Price

By Bitcoin MagazineJul 26, 2022
Podcast
Despite another delay in the SEC’s decision on bitcoin ETF filings, there’s lots of accredited interest in bitcoin.
Markets

How The Latest Macroeconomic Trends Are Impacting Bitcoin

By Ansel LindnerMar 7, 2022
Podcast
A Russian aluminum plant, whose owner has been hit by U.S. sanctions, will lease space to a cryptocurrency mining company.
Markets

If Russia Invites Bitcoin Adoption, The Global Arms Race Will Begin

By Mike HobartFeb 16, 2022
Feature
Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard top photo.
Culture

Will An African Country Be The Next To Adopt Bitcoin?

By Paul OpokuJun 30, 2021
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Culture

Transforming The Country Using Bitcoin Featuring Anthony Scaramucci

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 30, 2022
Podcast
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted top photo.
Business

Perth Heat Baseball Adopts A Bitcoin Standard

By Bitcoin MagazineJun 29, 2022
Podcast
Fold, a sats-back app that leverages the Lightning Network, is now available for anyone to use, with new merchants added just in time for Black Friday.
Business

Building A Bitcoin Company As Bitcoin Becomes Mainstream Featuring Will Reeves

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 31, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin carbon emissions are criticized, but bitcoin mining is actually a way to incentivize clean, green, environmentally friendly energy use top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Is A Net Benefit To The Environment

By Bitcoin MagazineJul 20, 2022
Podcast
El Salvador tapped crypto software firm AlphaPoint to fix numerous problems with its state Chivo wallet and help citizens adopt Bitcoin top photo.
El Salvador

The Anniversary Of El Salvador’s Bitcoin Legal Tender Announcement

By Bitcoin MagazineJun 15, 2022
Podcast