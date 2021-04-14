VanEck Launches ETF Offering Exposure To Bitcoin-Focused Companies

VanEck Launches ETF Offering Exposure To Bitcoin-Focused Companies

The Digital Transformation ETF launched by VanEck provides investors with exposure to the likes of MicroStrategy, Square, Riot Blockchain and more.
Author:
Publish date:
The Digital Transformation ETF launched by VanEck provides investors with exposure to the likes of MicroStrategy, Square, Riot Blockchain and more.

VanEck, an assets management company with roots in the cryptocurrency space, has long desired to offer a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the public market. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has, however, not approved its filing to do so (or any other such filings, for that matter).

But in the meantime, VanEck has launched a new ETF that allows eager investors access to the Bitcoin market, albeit in a less direct way.

The new ETF, called the Digital Transformation ETF, is designed to provide investors with exposure to companies that have invested in or provide services for “the digital transformation of the world’s economy.” For many of the fund’s primary holdings, this means companies that are all-in on bitcoin.

The Digital Transformation ETF offers exposure to the likes of MicroStrategy, Riot Blockchain, Square and others that have directly allocated their treasury assets to bitcoin or directly contribute to the Bitcoin ecosystem in some way.

Would-be investors should note the clever distinction between direct bitcoin exposure and this product. They are not investing in cryptocurrency, either directly or indirectly, through derivatives. Instead, they are investing in relevant digital asset companies that participate in the cryptocurrency space.

To be eligible for inclusion and tracking in the ETF, a company must generate half of its revenues from digital assets projects, generate at least half of its revenues from projects that have the potential to generate half of their revenues from digital assets or digital assets projects or have at least half of its assets invested directly in digital assets or digital assets projects.

Following frustrated attempts from regulators around a bitcoin ETF, VanEck and SolidX are opting for a trial run with institutional investors.
Markets

VanEck, SolidX to Pilot Bitcoin Offering to Institutional Investors

Investing - VanEck Subsidiary MVIS Launches Bitcoin OTC Index
Markets

VanEck Subsidiary MVIS Launches Bitcoin OTC Index

Investing - VanEck/SolidX ETFs Delayed Again as SEC Seeks Comment on Fund Proposal
Markets

VanEck/SolidX ETFs Delayed Again as SEC Seeks Comment on Fund Proposal

Investing - Cboe Pulls Its Proposal for SolidX/VanEck Bitcoin ETF
Markets

Cboe Pulls Its Proposal for SolidX/VanEck Bitcoin ETF

Investing - VanEck
Markets

VanEck, Cboe and SolidX Meet With SEC to Discuss a Bitcoin ETF

Wave Financial is offering a bitcoin derivatives yield fund, offering investors indirect exposure to bitcoin.
Markets

Financial Group Offers Indirect Exposure to Bitcoin With Investment Fund Yields

Regulation - “We Did This With Gold”: Could VanEck Be Bitcoin’s Best Bet for an ETF?
Business

“We Did This With Gold”: Could VanEck Be Bitcoin’s Best Bet for an ETF?

Galaxy Digital
Markets

Galaxy Digital Files For Bitcoin ETF, Joining Growing List

- SEC Delays VanEck ETF Yet Again
Business

SEC Delays VanEck ETF Yet Again

Adoption & community - Simon Dixon Reflects on the 10th Anniversary of Bitcoin
Markets

Morgan Stanley Set To Offer Clients Access To Bitcoin Funds

Regulation - U.S. SEC Delays Decision on VanEck's Bitcoin ETF Until February 2019
Business

U.S. SEC Delays Decision on VanEck's Bitcoin ETF Until February 2019

Investing - SEC Puts Off Decision on 5 Bitcoin ETFs Till September 2018
Markets

SEC Puts Off Decision on 5 Bitcoin ETFs Till September 2018

The Bank of International Settlements is supporting the world’s central banks as they issue their own digital currencies, following Facebook’s libra.
Business

Morgan Stanley Files To Offer Bitcoin Exposure Through Institutional Funds

European Central Bank presidential nominee Christine Lagarde appears open to cryptocurrency and aware of its potential for social good.
Business

Goldman Sachs To Offer Clients Bitcoin Investment Vehicles

VanEck and SolidX have withdrawn an SEC proposal for their latest attempt at a bitcoin ETF, setting this potential institutional on-ramp back again.
Markets

SkyBridge Capital Files For Bitcoin ETF