Skip to main content
Michael Saylor Is The Bitcoin Twitter Personality Of The Year: Survey
News

Michael Saylor Is The Bitcoin Twitter Personality Of The Year: Survey

Bitcoin Magazine’s first annual survey also found that Bitcoiners value BTC-related policy over party in politics.

Bitcoin Magazine’s first annual survey also found that Bitcoiners value BTC-related policy over party in politics.

Bitcoin users place a higher importance on a politician’s BTC-related policies and agenda than their party, a survey by Bitcoin Magazine has found. Over 72% of respondents said they would vote for a pro-Bitcoin candidate even if they were not part of their preferred political party.

The first edition of Bitcoin Magazine’s annual survey, which collected responses from over 6,600 Bitcoin holders from August 15 to October 19, 2022, also found that the majority of them considered themselves Bitcoin maximalists (56.2%). However, over 68% of respondents also own other cryptocurrencies. Interestingly, 60% said they would prefer to buy products from Bitcoin-only companies.

bitcoin_mag_annual_survey_web_graphics-02

Intended for gathering feedback from the community on Bitcoin Magazine’s existing content as well as to better understand user’s preferences, the survey shed light on many interesting aspects of the Bitcoin community and its members.

Three quarters of respondents purchase bitcoin through regulated exchanges, with top choices being Binance (34.8%), Coinbase (20.6%), FTX (7.4%) and Kraken (6.6%). FTX’s preference is naturally bound to drop near zero following the exchange’s filing for bankruptcy less than one month after the survey. Peer-to-peer (P2P) trading, which more closely resembles Bitcoin’s intended design of transactions without intermediaries, was shown to be a strategy for only 18.7% of the surveyed users.

Adoption of the Lightning Network, Bitcoin’s overlay network for faster and cheaper transfers, was found to be strong. Of all respondents, 70.4% shared that they have made at least one Lightning payment. The preferred wallets of users were Wallet of Satoshi (27.1%), Muun Wallet (25.4%) and Blue Wallet (23.7%).

When it comes to mining, participation was unsurprisingly more shy. Likely due to the technical complexity in setting up an ASIC miner at home, only 12.6% of respondents said they mined bitcoin at home. That’s about half of the percentage of those who run their own nodes –– more than a quarter of respondents (24.5%).

bitcoin_mag_annual_survey_web_graphics-01

The majority of respondents self-custody their BTC, the survey found, amounting to 62.3% of users. The preferred hardware wallets are Ledger (43.7%), Trezor (16.4%) and Coldcard (10.2%).

When it comes to learning and consuming industry information, the survey found Twitter as the main channel, with 28.1% of respondents saying that’s where they went primarily. Respondents elected Michael Saylor as the Twitter personality of the year (48.9%), followed by Yellow (10.1%) and Natalie Brunell (8.7%). Podcasts came in close second (26.4%), with the most popular of them being Peter McCormack’s “What Bitcoin Did.” Video trailed in third (22.2%). While not many respondents mentioned books as their main source of information, the most widely recommended text about Bitcoin was The Bitcoin Standard by Saifedean Ammous.

bitcoin_mag_annual_survey_web_graphics-03

When the business is passing on Satoshi’s torch, the survey found that most Bitcoin users introduce their friends to bitcoin (70%), while some also share the good word with their parents (31.5%). Only 17.3% of respondents didn’t advocate for Bitcoin at all and preferred instead to keep quiet on the matter.

In worldwide surveys on Facebook’s Libra, respondents have indicated overwhelming distrust of the digital currency.
Markets

Over Half Of Indian Bitcoin, Crypto Investors Say It Is The Future Of Finance: Survey

By Shawn Amick
News
Michael Saylor
Industry Events

Michael Saylor On Why The Future Is Bright For Bitcoin

By Casey Carrillo
News
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Markets

Michael Saylor, Jack Dorsey Pen Letter To EPA Refuting Bitcoin Energy FUD

By Shawn Amick
News
Saylor MicroStrategy
Business

Michael Saylor Announces 480 Bitcoin Buy For MicroStrategy

By Shawn Amick
News
lci4 copy
Culture

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Interview: The Predator Prey Dynamics Of Bitcoin

By McShane
Saylor MicroStrategy
Markets

Michael Saylor Lists 10 Things For Bitcoin To Become A Stronger Asset

By Shawn Amick
News
Op-ed - Volume of Bitcoin Trades Continues Surge in Brazil
Markets

Survey: 48% Of Brazilians Want To Make Bitcoin A Legal Currency

By Namcios
Michael Saylor
Markets

Who Are The Investors Backing Michael Saylor’s Big Play Into Bitcoin?

By Ellie Frost
Report Highlights Merits of Bitcoin Investment Among Global Uncertainty
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2021 Fireside: Michael Saylor And Max Keiser

By Bitcoin Magazine
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted top photo.
Markets

Fidelity Survey: 52% Of Institutional Investors Hold Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency

By Namcios
Investing - “Bye Gold
Culture

Survey Finds 77% Of Russian Investors Prefer Bitcoin To Gold, Forex

By Namcios
In worldwide surveys on Facebook’s Libra, respondents have indicated overwhelming distrust of the digital currency.
Business

Survey: Companies Accepting Bitcoin, Crypto Have Positive Impact On Their Image

By Shawn Amick
News
Jack-Dorsey-Twitter-Bitcoin
Culture

Square, Twitter, And Substack Are Big First-Movers In Bitcoin Payment Solutions

By McShane
Michael Saylor
Culture

Michael Saylor Is Working The Bitcoin Dream Job

By Boomer
Opinion
grayscale
Markets

Grayscale Survey Sheds Light on the Market of Potential Bitcoin Investors

By Ipek Duman