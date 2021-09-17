September 17, 2021
Miner Stocks Outperforming Bitcoin Price In Short Term

Miner Stocks Outperforming Bitcoin Price In Short Term

Average year-to-date returns for the top-four North American bitcoin miners are up to 140%, versus bitcoin price returns of 49%.
Author:
Publish date:
Average year-to-date returns for the top-four North American bitcoin miners are up to 140%, versus bitcoin price returns of 49%.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

For those looking for indirect bitcoin exposure or value investment bitcoin opportunities in the public markets, holding North American bitcoin miner equity is where to get it. 

Of the top-four publicly-traded North American miners (Marathon Digital Holdings, HUT 8 Mining, Riot Blockchain, Inc and HIVE Blockchain Technologies), average YTD returns are up to 140%, versus bitcoin returns of 49%. HODLing bitcoin still remains the best long-term option for most, but we’re clearly seeing a trend of effective bitcoin miners outperforming bitcoin returns over the last two years.As the Bitcoin network bootstraps around the world, miner revenue (in USD terms) continues to rise. 

Source: TradingView

Source: TradingView

Zooming out to include the start of 2020, average returns across these miners are 5.2 times above bitcoin’s returns of 464%. Collectively they hold a $9.18 billion market cap. 

Source: TradingView

Source: TradingView

When we take a deeper look at quarterly and monthly miner updates, we see a broader narrative forming with the most successful miners trying to do two things — rapidly scale up production, and increase their HODLing supply.

Looking at Marathon, its monthly bitcoin production increased 6% in August bringing its total bitcoin holdings to 6,695 BTC. Of its bitcoin holdings, 4,812 BTC were purchased in January 2021 for an average price of $31,168. Like many bitcoin miners, Marathon continues to expand its bitcoin treasury, keeping the business well capitalized and ready to deploy the assets if ever needed. 

Source: Marathon Sep 2021 IR Presentation 

Source: Marathon Sep 2021 IR Presentation 

As of August 31, Riot held approximately 3,128 BTC, all of which were produced by its self-mining operations. By Q4 2022, Riot anticipates achieving a total hash rate capacity of 7.7 EH/s with a fully-deployed mining fleet of 81,146 Antminers. Marathon also expects to have a mining fleet of 133,000 machines deployed by the middle of next year, and they look to be on track with 21,584 miners secured as of September 1.

Read More

 

Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?
Markets

Miners Are Thriving Despite The Bitcoin Price Action

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Markets

How North American Bitcoin Miners Are Benefitting From China's Ban

The bitcoin price has risen significantly since first discovered, resulting in many green candles.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Heads For Golden Cross

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Markets

Miner Capitulation Is Putting Pressure On The Bitcoin Price

Number Go Up Technology (NGU Tech) is bullish, as the bitcoin bulls drive the price of bitcoin up.
Markets

A $100,000 Bitcoin Price In 2021 Is In Play

The bitcoin price has risen significantly since first discovered, resulting in many green candles.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Surges On Massive Short Squeeze

Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

Is A Bitcoin Price "Double Bubble" Imminent?

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Publicly-Traded Bitcoin Miners Continue To Outperform

Bitcoiners recommending holding your bitcoin, or HODLing that BTC, no matter what happens to the price or market dips.
Markets

Supply Dynamics Indicate Upcoming Bitcoin Price Rise

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Stock Has Gained 452% In First Year On Corporate Bitcoin Standard

Law & justice - Tether Partly Backed by Bitcoin
Markets

Is Tether Pumping The Price Of Bitcoin?

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Markets

North American Miners Are Emerging As Big Winners

Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

This Buy Indicator Shows The Bitcoin Price Is Ready To Explode

Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

Cascading Liquidations Drop Bitcoin Price As El Salvador Introduces Legal Tender Law

The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Markets

Make Or Break For The Bitcoin Price Stock-To-Flow Model