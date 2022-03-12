Skip to main content
As U.S. Inflation Hits 7.91%,  Negative Impact On Bitcoin Price Looming
Deep Dive

As U.S. Inflation Hits 7.91%,  Negative Impact On Bitcoin Price Looming

A coming liquidity crisis in legacy markets could have negative impact on bitcoin price.

A coming liquidity crisis in legacy markets could have negative impact on bitcoin price.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

Today, we saw yet another acceleration in the United States Consumer Price Index for the month of February with data coming in line with consensus expectations at 7.91%. Previously, we expected inflation to potentially peak in Q1 while remaining elevated for the rest of the year but that scenario is looking less and less likely as the surge in commodities and energy prices are now taking over.

Even if it has little material impact on bringing prices down, the Federal Reserve and other central banks are in a position where they are now forced to try and aggressively tighten monetary policy to maintain any integrity or illusion of their price stability goals.

Since December, a rise in the 10-year yields with credit getting more expensive has coincided with a fall in bitcoin’s price. 

A coming liquidity crisis in legacy markets could have negative impact on bitcoin price.

A rise in 10-year yields with credit becoming more expensive is coinciding with a dip in the bitcoin price.

So what does this all mean for the big picture?

Credit markets are beginning to realize that inflation is here to stay, in a big way, as is the trend of rising yields since Q4 2021. As credit instruments sell off, interest rates in a historically over-indebted economic system rise, leading to a lower net present value for financial assets, and higher interest burdens on consumer, corporate and sovereign balance sheets.

Our base case for the short/intermediate term is increasingly tight financial conditions and an unwind in leverage (in legacy markets, as bitcoin derivatives have already de-risked substantially).

In our view, this regime ends with a liquidity crisis in legacy markets, which likely has a net negative impact on the bitcoin price, followed by a pivot in central bank policy back towards quantitative easing and ultimately yield curve control.

Short/medium term liquidity risks aside, the end game is unchanged. The case for a non-sovereign absolutely scarce digital monetary asset has never been stronger.

Receive 25% off when you subscribe to the Deep Dive premium bitcoin markets newsletter.

Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

The Bitcoin Price And Macroeconomic Correlations

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 25, 2022
Deep Dive
Money printing and inflation means that brrr will continue to fuel the federal reserve quantitative easing.
Markets

With This Month Set For Peak Inflation, How Will Bitcoin Price Move?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 13, 2022
Printing fiat money leads to inflation, and making more currency makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable.
Markets

Economic Uncertainty Will Impact The Bitcoin Price

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 22, 2022
Deep Dive
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

Aggregate Bitcoin Price Has Increased By $87 Billion In Last Five Months

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 18, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

How Much More Loss Can The Bitcoin Market Sustain?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 26, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bitcoin Market Momentum Flips Bullish

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 9, 2022
Deep Dive
Organizations meant to help Ukraine resist occupation by Russia are raising significant amounts of bitcoin donations. But they need to do so more privately.
Markets

Russia Woes Increase Volatility Across Markets, Especially Bitcoin

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 23, 2022
Deep Dive
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

How The Bitcoin Market Reacted To Federal Reserve Comments On Ongoing Inflation

By Sam RuleDec 1, 2021
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

Bitcoin Derivatives Market Reflects Macroeconomic Uncertainty

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 10, 2022
Deep Dive
Dollar bill, $100, burning
Markets

Bitcoin And The Increasing Risk Of Stagflation

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleOct 6, 2021
FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Markets

How Leverage In The Derivates Market Dipped The Bitcoin Price

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleNov 17, 2021
Money printing and inflation means that brrr will continue to fuel the federal reserve quantitative easing.
Markets

As U.S. Inflation Rises, Bitcoin Offers A Hedge

By Sam RuleNov 11, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Falls By 83,000 BTC

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleDec 7, 2021
Grayscale Investments took in $255 million in Q3 2019, setting a new quarterly record, despite the fact that the bitcoin price has dipped.
Markets

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Discount Hits Record Low

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 20, 2022
Deep Dive
bull market bitcoin spring
Markets

Bitcoin's Derivative Market Bulls Have Vanished

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 28, 2022
Deep Dive