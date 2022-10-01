Skip to main content
Good Luck Trying To Time The Bitcoin Price
Podcast

Good Luck Trying To Time The Bitcoin Price

There is currently a large amount of volatility in the Bitcoin space which could be unsettling for new users who may have bought at the cycle highs.

There is currently a large amount of volatility in the Bitcoin space which could be unsettling for new users who may have bought at the cycle highs.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To The Episode Here:

In this week’s episode of “Bitcoin Bottom Line,” hosts C.J. Wilson and Josh Olszewicz discuss how to survive in choppy markets. There is currently a large amount of volatility in the Bitcoin space which could be unsettling for new users. Wilson explains, “If your first bitcoin purchase was $45,000 or higher and you are looking at an $18,000 price, that does not look great in your portfolio. For those of us who bought in when the price was $3,000, we are still comfortable knowing that the price is above that because we know that the volatility on the downside is rewarded with all-time highs on the upside.”

Wilson and Olszewicz discuss the difficulty of taking profits. Olszewicz states, “The volume of any cryptocurrency is down significantly and the number of people who are publicly trading it is a very small percentage. People are not trading as they used to unless they have a different approach to long only.” The long-only strategy only works if you take profits and buy back in at a lower price. The problem is that in a market like this, you do not know what the low is. Wilson warns that you should not be investing solely in one place. He says, “Right now, the winning strategy is not losing.”

Wilson and Olszewicz transitioned to talking about blue chip stocks and the stock market. Wilson believes that yield chasing in cryptocurrency is the most dangerous mentality to have right now. “I feel better about holding dividend-paying stocks.” Wilson does believe blue chip stocks are okay to hold in your broad portfolio for retirement, but you need a mitigation strategy. The most important thing is understanding your total risk profile and your thesis on what is happening.

Olszewicz wraps up the episode by telling bitcoin users that they have to decide what they are here for. “You need to decide your time horizons, why you are here, what you are here for, what are your goals and if you can sleep at night.”

Choosing Bitcoin is a way to opt out of the inflationary fiat institutional system top photo.
Markets

Bonds Are Worthless But Bitcoin Isn’t

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
NVK, creator of bitcointreasuries.org, sees corporate bitcoin allocation as not just a good thing for these companies. It benefits every Bitcoiner.
Markets

Is Bitcoin The Answer To A Failing Treasury Market?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
The "Number Go Up," or NGU Bull, is about being bullish on the price of bitcoin going up top photo.
Markets

No One Is Bullish Enough On The Bitcoin Price

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this top photo.
Markets

Bonds And The Bitcoin Market

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
While the United States of America propagates the U.S. dollar, some of the powers of the U.S. support Bitcoin top photo.
Markets

The Bitcoin Policy Institute Helps Shape Political Discourse

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation top photo.
Business

The Financialization Of Bitcoin With Venture Capital Investment

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Now Bitcoin Core’s most prolific developer, Marco Falke’s work is the daily maintenance and testing of an open-source project that must reject error top photo.
Technical

Don’t Sleep On The Next Generation Of Bitcoin Developers

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Does bitcoin mining or the price of ASIC mining rigs influence the bitcoin price? Or does this roller coaster go in the other direction top photo?
Markets

How Bitcoin Buyers Of Last Resort Navigate Price Volatility

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin is time traveling money that goes through portals and transcends space top photo.
Markets

Discussing Yield Curve Inversion, The Eurodollar And Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Now Bitcoin Core’s most prolific developer, Marco Falke’s work is the daily maintenance and testing of an open-source project that must reject error top photo.
Culture

A Day In The Life Of A Bitcoin Core Developer

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green top photo.
Business

Can Government Regulation Incentivize Bitcoin Mining With Renewable Energy?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

The Fed Is About To Raise Rates Again, What’s Next For The Bitcoin Price?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
In a recent Twitter Spaces, convicted Bitcoiners discussed the freedom this network gives them over government servitude.
Markets

Is This A Bitcoin Super Cycle?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Fiat, dollars, shredding
Markets

Bitcoin Price Surge Unlikely With System Volatility So High

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Sports and bitcoin are a common intersection, especially American football top photo.
Culture

Every Athlete Should Buy Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast