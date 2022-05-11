Skip to main content
Exchange Inflows Spike As LFG Moves Bitcoin Reserves
Bitcoin Magazine Pro

Exchange Inflows Spike As LFG Moves Bitcoin Reserves

The Luna Foundation Guard was forced to send a majority of its holdings to exchanges as it tried to hold the dollar peg for its Terra stablecoin.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Luna Foundation Guard was forced to send a majority of its holdings to exchanges as it tried to hold the dollar peg for its Terra stablecoin.

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

LFG Exchange Inflows

As a result of this week’s chaos, exchanges had an estimated 52,333 of bitcoin inflows largely driven by the depletion of the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) reserve balance. This doesn’t change the larger macro trend of exchange outflows over the last two years, but it is the largest daily inflow of bitcoin to exchanges since November 2017 and the all-time highest USD value of bitcoin moved. 

The Luna Foundation Guard was forced to send a majority of its holdings to exchanges as it tried to hold the dollar peg for its Terra stablecoin.

From what we know so far, without a clear LFG statement yet on the latest status of reserves, 52,189 bitcoin has left known addresses dropping the reserve balance from 80,395 BTC to 28,206. At peak, that was nearly $3 billion in reserves (with a $10 billion goal) to support Terra’s previous $18 billion market cap. A large chunk of 37,836 BTC (approximately $1.13B) looks to have been sent to Gemini.

Total reserves fell after LFG announced that $750 million in bitcoin was deployed as a loan to market makers with efforts to defend the UST peg. It’s not as clear as to the exact percent of reserves that were completely sold on to the market versus what’s been loaned to market makers. The question now is how much bitcoin will make its way back to LFG’s reserves, or back to the market amid another potential wave of sell pressure if the recovery efforts fail and trust in this stablecoin experiment doesn’t return? 

The Luna Foundation Guard was forced to send a majority of its holdings to exchanges as it tried to hold the dollar peg for its Terra stablecoin.

Although this was a historic inflow day, it’s a relatively small total monthly inflow as a percentage of market cap so far. Similarly, on a 30-day rolling basis, exchange outflows are still dominant with 15,012 BTC outflows from exchanges up from nearly 100k BTC in outflows at the recent peak.

April 2022 was the third-highest exchange balance outflow month of all time. Across both March and April, nearly 161,000 BTC left exchanges while so far, May has an estimated inflow of nearly 51,000 BTC nine days into the month. 

The Luna Foundation Guard was forced to send a majority of its holdings to exchanges as it tried to hold the dollar peg for its Terra stablecoin.

With markets becoming more sophisticated over time, balances on exchanges alone don’t tell the whole story — with fairly noisy, insignificant correlations to short-term price action when looking at rolling 90-day correlations using 30-day flows. Exchange balances are still useful at understanding flows, monitoring economic activity and analyzing longer-term trends, but they are certainly nuanced. 

Subscribe to access the full Bitcoin Magazine Pro newsletter.

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Banner

Charts and analysis can help predict where the bitcoin price is headed using technical indicators
Markets

LFG Bitcoin Reserves At Risk As UST Dollar Peg Collapses

By Sam RuleMay 9, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Coinbase
Markets

Bitcoin Continues To Flow Out Of Exchanges

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleApr 19, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin sucks fiat and U.S. Dollars into a black hole of value because it is sound money.
Markets

The US Dollar Is Soaring While The GDP Contracts

By Sam RuleApr 29, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin Lightning Network has dual channels and competing implementations of two or more.
Markets

Bitcoin’s Supply Is More Distributed Than Critics Claim

By Sam RuleApr 22, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

The Current State Of Public Bitcoin Mining

By Sam RuleApr 26, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

How The Bitcoin Market Reacted To Federal Reserve Comments On Ongoing Inflation

By Sam RuleDec 1, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Money printing and inflation means that brrr will continue to fuel the federal reserve quantitative easing.
Markets

As U.S. Inflation Rises, Bitcoin Offers A Hedge

By Sam RuleNov 11, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
As traditional financial risks grow and institutions like Wall Street crumble, every investor needs to consider bitcoin as portfolio insurance.
Markets

Evaluating Bitcoin’s Risk-On Tendencies

By Sam RuleApr 27, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Markets

Public Bitcoin Miners Are Increasing Hash Rates, BTC Holdings

By Sam RuleMar 15, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Statechain users send private keys that can be used to spend coins.
Markets

As Bitcoin Hits All-Time High, What Are Older Coins Doing On The Network?

By Sam RuleNov 10, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin security and private keys are important to maintain the safety and privacy of.
Markets

How Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Rose In January

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 8, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity.
Markets

Publicly-Traded Bitcoin Miners Holdings, Hash Rates Going Up And To The Right

By Sam RuleFeb 10, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
A forthcoming Bitcoin Improvement Proposal could greatly reduce the bandwidth required to run a full node.
Markets

Bitcoin Exchange Balances Are At Three-Year Lows

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleNov 19, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
To HODL, or hold on to your bitcoin, is to store it in a wallet and not sell it.
Markets

Bitcoin Exchange Balance Hits Three-Year Low

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleDec 9, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoiners recommending holding your bitcoin, or HODLing that BTC, no matter what happens to the price or market dips.
Markets

Despite Macroeconomic Turmoil, Bitcoin Holders Remain Unfazed

By Sam RuleMar 9, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro