Skip to main content
Can On-Chain Indicators Call Tops And Bottoms For The Bitcoin Price?
Deep Dive

Can On-Chain Indicators Call Tops And Bottoms For The Bitcoin Price?

Analyzing seven key on-chain indicators can give us major hints as to when the bitcoin price is at the top or bottom of the current market cycle.

Analyzing seven key on-chain indicators can give us major hints as to when the bitcoin price is at the top or bottom of the current market cycle.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

In previous Daily Dives and analyses, we’ve highlighted the importance and trends of major on-chain cyclical indicators across the realized HODL ratio, market-value-to-realized-value z-score, reserve risk, dormancy flow, 90-days coin days destroyed and the ratio between short-term holders and long-term holders. The analysis today covers these metrics in aggregate including the Mayer Multiple.

By no means are these metrics perfect at predicting the market in the short term but they do provide us with valuable insights on when the market may be at a secular or cyclical turning point. We prefer to use these metrics together to get confluence around long-term signals and changing behaviors in the market.

One way to do that is to look at these top on-chain metrics across their historical percentile distributions in different time periods. To make sense of the percentile data for each metric, we segment the percentiles into five different groups and colors ranging from dark green to green, yellow, orange and red. Lower percentiles correspond to the greens while higher percentiles correspond to orange and red.

Below you can see how some of the best on-chain indicators did well at identifying the March 2020 bottom and the April 2021 top. 

Analyzing seven key on-chain indicators can give us major hints as to when the bitcoin price is at the top or bottom of the current market cycle.

Bitcoin On-chain indicators overlayed with the bitcoin price bottoms

As for the April 2021 top, every indicator in this analysis was showing overheated signs right before or during the price peak.

Analyzing seven key on-chain indicators can give us major hints as to when the bitcoin price is at the top or bottom of the current market cycle.

Bitcoin On-chain indicators overlayed with the bitcoin price tops

The caveat here is that as bitcoin matures and volatility falls, comparing on-chain indicators to the full history may not give the best results for their predictive power in the future. If we’re to continue to see less blow-off-top events in price then that will also be reflected in many indicators.

Final Note

There are key on-chain indicators that are valuable in determining long-term cycle tops and bottoms. Yet as Bitcoin matures and changes, so do the analytical predictive power of these metrics. 

Receive 25% off when you subscribe to the Deep Dive premium bitcoin markets newsletter.

The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

What Are On-Chain Cycle Indicators Telling Us About The Bitcoin Market?

By Sam RuleFeb 17, 2022
Deep Dive
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Estimating This Cycle's Bitcoin Price Top

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleNov 5, 2021
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

How To Identify Bitcoin Price Bottoms

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleSep 30, 2021
Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

The Bitcoin Price And Macroeconomic Correlations

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 25, 2022
Deep Dive
world global connection network
Markets

Analyzing Bitcoin Price Changes Based On Regional Working Hours

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 23, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Ribbons As A Market Indicator

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 22, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

How Much More Loss Can The Bitcoin Market Sustain?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 26, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

How 'Liveliness' Can Track Bitcoin Price Bull And Bear Cycles

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleDec 8, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

What SOPR Can Tell Us About Bitcoin Market Sentiment

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleNov 18, 2021
Fiat, dollars, shredding
Markets

Bitcoin Price Surge Unlikely With System Volatility So High

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 16, 2022
Deep Dive
Printing fiat money leads to inflation, and making more currency makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable.
Markets

As U.S. Inflation Hits 7.91%, Negative Impact On Bitcoin Price Looming

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 11, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bitcoin Market Momentum Flips Bullish

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 9, 2022
Deep Dive
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

Aggregate Bitcoin Price Has Increased By $87 Billion In Last Five Months

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 18, 2022
Deep Dive
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Markets

Are Long-Term Holders Selling The Bitcoin Price Top?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleOct 19, 2021
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

Bitcoin Derivatives Market Reflects Macroeconomic Uncertainty

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 10, 2022
Deep Dive