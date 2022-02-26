Skip to main content
Bitcoin Price And Other Markets React To Russia Ukraine Invasion
Deep Dive

Bitcoin Price And Other Markets React To Russia Ukraine Invasion

Bitcoin short squeeze boosts the price while risk assets trade as if maximum fear and uncertainty are priced in after the declarations of war.

Bitcoin short squeeze boosts the price while risk assets trade as if maximum fear and uncertainty are priced in after the declarations of war.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

Bitcoin continued to behave like a high beta, risk-on asset similar to most of the overvalued tech sector. As Russia’s announcement of military intervention was proliferating across financial markets, U.S. equity markets reached as far down as -3% in the night session, with bitcoin also plummeting to a low of $34,300, before bottoming and aggressively rebounding to a high of $40,000 in a large short squeeze.

Bitcoin short squeeze boosts the price while risk assets trade as if maximum fear and uncertainty are priced in after the declarations of war.

Bitcoin price weighted by perpetual swap funding rates

Bitcoin short squeeze boosts the price while risk assets trade as if maximum fear and uncertainty are priced in after the declarations of war.

Bitcoin price drawdown from all time highs

At the time of writing bitcoin is down 43% from its highs from November, and 12% off the lows set late last night. At the close of the day the Nasdaq closed an outstanding 3.4% in the green in the daily session, as risk assets traded as if maximum fear and uncertainty were priced in shortly after the war declarations. Gold initially popped and hit over a one-year high, touching $1974 an ounce before dropping sharply, in an inverse pattern from U.S. equity markets and bitcoin.

Bitcoin short squeeze boosts the price while risk assets trade as if maximum fear and uncertainty are priced in after the declarations of war.

Bitcoin price compared to the price of gold on a one-day time frame

As a result of the conflict, the markets have quickly priced in lower Federal Reserve Board rate hikes for 2022. Looking at the eurodollar futures market, the implied federal funds rate has now dropped over 10 bps for March and slightly more for the rest of the year.

Bitcoin short squeeze boosts the price while risk assets trade as if maximum fear and uncertainty are priced in after the declarations of war.

Eurodollar futures implied Fed funds rate for 2022

A development that will be important to watch is if the Fed walks back the timeline for tightening monetary policy due to the outbreak of war in Ukraine. If history is any precedent, this could very well be the case as central banks cherish the opportunity to deflect responsibility for policy error and continue to ease markets.

Receive 25% off when you subscribe to the Deep Dive premium bitcoin markets newsletter.

Organizations meant to help Ukraine resist occupation by Russia are raising significant amounts of bitcoin donations. But they need to do so more privately.
Markets

Russia Woes Increase Volatility Across Markets, Especially Bitcoin

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Feb 23, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

The Bitcoin Price And Macroeconomic Correlations

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Jan 25, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

How Much More Loss Can The Bitcoin Market Sustain?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Jan 26, 2022
Deep Dive
On-chain analysis for bitcoin Is important because technical analysis helps traders.
Markets

Analyzing The Current Long-Term And Short-Term Bitcoin Holder Cost Bases

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Jan 19, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bitcoin Market Momentum Flips Bullish

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Feb 9, 2022
Deep Dive
To HODL, or hold on to your bitcoin, is to store it in a wallet and not sell it.
Markets

Short-Term And Long-Term Bitcoin Holder Cost Bases Indicate Changing Market Conditions

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Feb 18, 2022
Deep Dive
Printing fiat money leads to inflation, and making more currency makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable.
Markets

Economic Uncertainty Will Impact The Bitcoin Price

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Feb 22, 2022
Deep Dive
bull market bitcoin spring
Markets

Bitcoin's Derivative Market Bulls Have Vanished

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Jan 28, 2022
Deep Dive
Grayscale Investments took in $255 million in Q3 2019, setting a new quarterly record, despite the fact that the bitcoin price has dipped.
Markets

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Discount Hits Record Low

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Jan 20, 2022
Deep Dive
Among restrictions on forex investment and an unstable fiat economy, we explore the growing interest in and need for bitcoin in Argentina.
Markets

Global Uncertainty Is Bitcoin’s Opportunity

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Feb 24, 2022
Deep Dive
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

Aggregate Bitcoin Price Has Increased By $87 Billion In Last Five Months

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Jan 18, 2022
Deep Dive
CME Group has announced that it will offer options on its bitcoin futures contracts beginning in the opening months of 2020.
Markets

How Is CME Shaping Bitcoin Futures?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Feb 15, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

How Will Federal Reserve Asset Tapering Impact The Bitcoin Market?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Dec 16, 2021
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

How The Bitcoin Market Reacted To Federal Reserve Comments On Ongoing Inflation

By Sam Rule
Dec 1, 2021
Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Markets

Publicly-Traded Bitcoin Miners Have Been Outperforming The Bitcoin Price

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Dec 22, 2021