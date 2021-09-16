September 16, 2021
Bitcoin Price Heads For Golden Cross

Bitcoin Price Heads For Golden Cross

The bitcoin price 50-day moving average is looking to pass its 200-day moving average to the upside.
Author:
Publish date:
The bitcoin price 50-day moving average is looking to pass its 200-day moving average to the upside.

Bitcoin is heading for a golden cross on the daily chart! A golden cross is when the 50-day moving average passes the 200-day moving average to the upside. While the technical indicator is nothing more than a simple indicator of an asset’s momentum and recent price trends, it is one that is particularly followed and watched by traders and large capital allocators in the financial system.

Below are the historical returns across various timeframes for golden crosses throughout the history of bitcoin:

Source: Kraken Intelligence

Source: Kraken Intelligence

While technical indicators are near irrelevant in terms of the long-term adoption of bitcoin as a global monetary network, the golden cross is encouraging to momentum-driven traders and could signal that the next leg up for bitcoin is close by.

Gary Gensler Is Coming For “Crypto” 

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler testified in front of the U.S. Senate banking committee today with crosshairs set on cryptocurrency trading and lending platforms, stable value coins, and the legal status of offering and selling crypto tokens that may be classified as securities. In a document highlighting Gensler’s key points made today released beforehand, the following was said:

“Make no mistake: To the extent that there are securities on these trading platforms, under our laws they have to register with the Commission unless they qualify for an exemption.”

Gensler also notably took a shot at Coinbase, highlighting that it is “not registered with us even though they have tokens on their exchange that may be securities,” on the back of CEO Brian Armstrong’s tweet thread bashing the SEC earlier in September, where he called the commission “sketchy.”

This is the key distinction between “cryptocurrencies” and bitcoin. Bitcoin is sufficiently decentralized, and the immaculate conception of the asset class separates it from every other “crypto” out there. To once again quote Gensler, this time from comments made back in early August of this year:

“In that work, I came to believe that, though there was a lot of hype masquerading as reality in the crypto field, Nakamoto’s innovation is real. Further, it has been and could continue to be a catalyst for change in the fields of finance and money... At its core, Nakamoto was trying to create a private form of money with no central intermediary, such as a central bank or commercial banks.” 

The bitcoin price has risen significantly since first discovered, resulting in many green candles.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Surges On Massive Short Squeeze

The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Markets

Make Or Break For The Bitcoin Price Stock-To-Flow Model

Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

This Market Trend Shows The Bitcoin Price Is Ready For Next Leg Up

The Bullish price action is a result of on chain bulls buying bitcoin driving the price of bitcoin.
Markets

Realized Bitcoin Price Breaks All-Time High

Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

Is A Bitcoin Price "Double Bubble" Imminent?

Law & justice - Tether Partly Backed by Bitcoin
Markets

Is Tether Pumping The Price Of Bitcoin?

Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

$30,000 Bitcoin Price Breached As Sell Off Continues

Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

Cascading Liquidations Drop Bitcoin Price As El Salvador Introduces Legal Tender Law

Number Go Up Technology (NGU Tech) is bullish, as the bitcoin bulls drive the price of bitcoin up.
Markets

A $100,000 Bitcoin Price In 2021 Is In Play

Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

This Buy Indicator Shows The Bitcoin Price Is Ready To Explode

The content lead for Slush Pool operator Braiins reflects on the future of its offerings on the ten-year anniversary of its first block.
Markets

Examining Bitcoin's "Coin Days Destroyed"

Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?
Markets

Miners Are Thriving Despite The Bitcoin Price Action

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Markets

Miner Capitulation Is Putting Pressure On The Bitcoin Price

Grayscale is a bitcoin and cryptocurrency focused investment firm that operated the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Markets

GBTC Redemptions Stealing Bitcoin Spot Demand

Samson Mow, Andreas M. Antonopoulos, a panel of artists and others offered their reflections on the past, present and future of Bitcoin at the third-ever Halving.
Markets

One Year After The 2020 Halving, Bitcoin Price Has Gained 533%