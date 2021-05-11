Interview: The Bitcoin Bull Market With David Puell

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

This week for the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles was joined by Bitcoin Magazine researcher Dylan LeClair and pioneer on-chain analyst David Puell.

As Bitcoin leads the way for cryptocurrency adoption and acceptance, market participants are starting to embellish in massive pump and dump activities around alternative coins. This portion of a bitcoin bull market is often referred to as “Alt Season,” and Puell set appropriate expectations around how bitcoiners should see things play out in this bull market. Puell also broke down his scenarios for this bull market.

The group transitioned the topic to trading, and which on-chain and macro indicators Puell uses to gain alpha. Lastly, they closed out with conversation around a super cycle and Bitcoin’s role in the future of finance.

Questions discussed include: