Skip to main content
EU Issues Bitcoin, Crypto Ban On Russia With New Sanctions
News

EU Issues Bitcoin, Crypto Ban On Russia With New Sanctions

Previously-limited transactions between Russian bitcoin wallets and EU service providers are now completely banned.

Previously-limited transactions between Russian bitcoin wallets and EU service providers are now completely banned.

The European Union (EU) doubled down on previous sanctions against Russia which limited bitcoin and cryptocurrency transactions resulting in an outright ban against all transactions, per a statement from the European Commission.

“The Commission welcomes the Council's adoption of an eighth package of hard-hitting sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine,” reads the statement.

All bitcoin and cryptocurrency wallets, accounts and custody services in Russia are hereby banned. Previously, transactions were limited to €10,000 ($9,900).

The ban comes on the heels of recent news from Russia, where its Ministry of Finance announced the country’s intentions to allow any industry to accept bitcoin and cryptocurrency for international trade. Last month, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev stated that "there is no way to do without cross-border settlements in cryptocurrency."

Russia’s need to transact in bitcoin and cryptocurrency has stemmed from a continuing dialogue between the Russian central bank and its Ministry of Finance as the two regulators determine how best to introduce this ability to the economy.

But while the two regulators debate on how to accomplish the task, the EU has stepped in prohibiting any and all cryptocurrency transactions and services with its most recent ban.

The new sanctions extend beyond cryptocurrency to also include restrictions on individuals and entities in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Each sanctioned individual is believed to be involved in the “Russian occupation, illegal annexation and sham ‘referenda’” in the previously mentioned territories.

Furthermore, export sanctions aiming at Russian military, industrial and technological access, as well as at its defense sector, were introduced. The EU also imposed a €7 billion import restriction and oil price caps.

bitcoin-europe-eu
Markets

EU Parliament Backtracks Ban On Bitcoin’s Proof-Of-Work

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin top photo.
Legal

EU Agrees On Text Of Landmark Bitcoin, Crypto Bill MiCA: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Investing - Thomson Reuters Survey Finds Increasing Interest in Cryptocurrency Trading
Markets

Biden Imposes Sanctions On Russia, Bitcoin Jumps To $39K

By Namcios
News
Decentralized Law Vs Centralized Legislation - Bitcoin is a form of governance and regulation that is separate rule top photo.
Legal

Estonia Approves First Bitcoin, Crypto Bank After New Legislation

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin-europe-eu
Legal

Revolut Wins Approval To Offer Bitcoin, Crypto To 17 Million European Users: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
FKr7POHWYAA161R
Markets

Russia Is Open To Bitcoin, Crypto For International Payments

By Shawn Amick
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Legal

Russia To Allow International Trade In Bitcoin, Crypto For Any Industry: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Op-ed - Russia Makes 2016 an Election Year for Bitcoin
Markets

Russia Legalizing Bitcoin And Crypto Is A Matter of Time, Says Minister of Industry And Trade

By Shawn Amick
News
Dark web - “Bitcoin Laundering” Study: Where Do Criminals Turn to Mask Illicit Cryptoassets?
Culture

“Bitcoin Laundering” Study: Where Do Criminals Turn to Mask Illicit Cryptoassets?

By Kyle Torpey
Orange pilling is a way to bring about bitcoin adoption and hyperbitcoinization by teaching people about it top photo.
Business

Russia Eyes Bitcoin For International Trade In 2023: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
fkr7pohwyaa161r (1)
Markets

Russia One Step Closer To Using Bitcoin, Crypto In International Trade as Central Bank, Finance Ministry Agree On Draft Bill

By Shawn Amick
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Business

Russia’s Tax Authority: Let Bitcoin, Crypto Be Used In Foreign Trade

By Shawn Amick
News
FBp0vajX0AQ-62b
Markets

Russia Shares Plan To Regulate Bitcoin, Crypto

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin philosophy and thoughts are strong ideas to think about, especially the culture top photo.
Culture

Sanctions Against Russia Pose A Conundrum For Bitcoin

By Dominic Collard
Opinion
putin_ap_18354412373547_2500-1200x800
Business

Putin Supports Bitcoin Mining in Russia: Report

By Namcios
News