December 6, 2021
Why I Believe The Best Of Bitcoin Is Yet To Come

Bitcoin is a young, fresh technology with incredible potential — and we haven’t even touched the surface of possibilities.
I can’t help but take pride in the Bitcoin community’s relentless optimism. 

In many other industries, whether it be through the direct decline of the industry, or a sense of general nihilism that so often accompanies our fiat-based world, optimism is not nearly as present. But Bitcoiners wake up each day ready to work on solutions to the world’s toughest challenges, not in a vain attempt to “save our planet” but in true belief that we are creating the world’s next Golden Age, the best times humanity has ever known. 

My discussion with Q Ghaemi was a fantastic display of this optimism, as we touched on the potential for Bitcoin to change the world. We also discussed his introduction to Bitcoin, and the life lessons he has learned from Bitcoin.

How were you first introduced to Bitcoin?

I really started diving down the rabbit hole at the end of 2017, top of 2018. Christian Keroles helped orange pill me and since then I keep reading as much as I can about Bitcoin and the technology being developed in the space.

What's the primary "life lesson" that you have learned from your time in bitcoin?

If you think you know everything, you know nothing. If you think you know nothing, you know something.

Do you believe that bitcoin is truly capable of changing the world for the better in a lasting manner, and why or why not?

Yes, but only if the Layer 2 (Lightning) and subsequent layers continue to develop and grow their capabilities. Complacency will be the downfall of Bitcoin — like anything else.

What are you most looking forward to in the Bitcoin space?

Technological advances that will change the way we interact with everyday things. It was not until the smartphone came to be that we really began to appreciate the development of web and mobile applications (apps) — I believe we are only at the beginning of what Bitcoin technology is being developed.

Price prediction for the end of 2021, and the end of 2030?

$100,000 bitcoin by New Year's. By the end of the decade, a minimum of $5,000,000 per coin. 

