Skip to main content
Which Bitcoin Monster Do You See In The Mirror?
Opinion

Which Bitcoin Monster Do You See In The Mirror?

Which one of these four monstrous archetypes describe how you view your investment in bitcoin?

Which one of these four monstrous archetypes describe how you view your investment in bitcoin?

This is an opinion editorial by Will Schoellkopf, author of “The Bitcoin Dog” and host of the Bitcoin podcast “It’s So Early!”

Halloween is coming up and it’s time to face your fears. Can you honestly look at yourself in the mirror and not see something scary looking back?

I will draw inspiration from Dawdu Amantanah’s article in Satoshi’s Journal for four different Halloween monsters you may see in the mirror based on which type of bitcoin investor you are: newbie, technocrat, trader or maximalist.

To the newbie in the mirror, AKA Casper the Friendly Ghost:

So you want to buy bitcoin — but what if you don’t want to be an investor? What if you just want to fly around as a friendly ghost and don’t want to evaluate risk/reward responsibilities? Are you willing to just save the value of the work you’ve done for the future without getting tempted to join the other ghouls in their shenanigans?

To the trader in the mirror AKA the Boogeyman: 

How tempted are ye to trade; “It’s a way to make money off of bitcoin!” When bitcoin is the money! Are you going to spin that altcoin roulette wheel or keep rolling the dice for snake eyes? If the Boogeyman trades his bitcoin for fiat, is he really a Bitcoiner — or a monster?

To the technocrat in the mirror, AKA Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: 

Are you sure you’re not more attracted to “blockchain technology” than to Bitcoin? Dr. Jekyll appreciates proof-of-work and decentralized money, but when you hear about other protocols doing a “Merge, Surge, Verge, Purge, And Splurge” does Mr. Hyde emerge? Are you more tempted by zk-SNARKs, danksharding, and soul bound NFTs or are you content with an ossifying blockchain that wants to simply be a once-in-a-civilization monetary revolution for the world?

To the maximalist in the mirror AKA the Zombie: 

If you truly are a maximalist, are you ready to be declared “dead” over and over again? Bitcoin is a volatile asset that’s lost 90% of its value in short order many times. Can you become the living dead, get back up every time the price falls down, and HODL onto your “risky” bitcoin for decades? What is dead may never die!

To the final boss in the mirror AKA your reflection: 

For some, the scariest monster of all is to look in the mirror and see your own worst enemy, yourself.

But stand firm! Just as:

1 BTC = 1 BTC

You = You

As you journey down the Bitcoin rabbit hole, you’ll find the greatest return is not the purchasing power of your satoshis, but what you learn about yourself along the way.

I’ve learned the more I give the more I receive, so I’m happy to contribute more content to a medium for the plebs like Bitcoin Magazine!

Thank you for your support during my scary journey down the Bitcoin rabbit hole. I hope this article helps your self-reflection and keeps your torch alight as you press on further.

This is a guest post by Will Schoellkopf. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

Collaborative Custody and multisig are types of bitcoin custody in which you hold your private keys Top Photo.
Technical

The Importance Of Testing Your Bitcoin Custody Setup

By Will Schoellkopf
Opinion
As Bitcoin becomes more widespread, doors begin to open to use it for more conventional means of purchasing big-ticket items, such as property top photo.
Culture

Valuing The Bitcoin Network Instead Of The Asset

By Will Schoellkopf
Opinion
“Dear daughter… Follow Bitcoin’s principles; don't just listen to me, do your own research.” top photo
Culture

A Letter To My Daughter On Father’s Day: I Was Wrong About Bitcoin

By Will Schoellkopf
Opinion
Technical Analysis Markets Bull Bear Trading Header With Up and Down Green And Red Chart Top Photo
Culture

Should Bitcoin Maximalists Trade To Get More Bitcoin?

By Will Schoellkopf
Opinion
Thinking about bitcoin leads to questions and educational answers about what bitcoin is and ideas and philosophy about it top photo.
Culture

What Can You Do For Bitcoin?

By Stephan Livera
Opinion
bitcoin-magazine top photo
Culture

The Story Behind The Bitcoin Infinity Day Public/Private Keys

By FractalEncrypt
Opinion
Bitcoin remains the most valuable cryptocurrency because of three essential factors: elegant design, the solving of a real problem and resilience.
Culture

The People Will See The Value In Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work

By Ulric Pattillo
Opinion
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation top photo.
Culture

The Father’s Day Gift Guide For Bitcoiners

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Bitcoin users find it hard not to laugh at those who continue to not believe in the power of sound money top photo.
Culture

Why You Should Sell Your Bitcoin

By Aleksandar Svetski
Opinion
Reviewing the difficulty changes in Bitcoin’s history demonstrates that the practice of mining is near-perfectly competitive and is becoming increasingly so top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Gives Power Back To The People

By Robert Hall
Opinion
While the United States of America propagates the U.S. dollar, some of the powers of the U.S. support Bitcoin top photo.
Culture

What American Independence Looks Like When Secured By Bitcoin

By Bruce Fenton
Opinion
On this July 4th, let’s remember that America’s founding fathers wanted to create a republic based on sound money like Bitcoin top photo.
Culture

How Satoshi Nakamoto And Bitcoin Mirror The United States’ Founding Principles

By Buck O Perley
Opinion
To HODL, or hold on to your bitcoin, is to store it in a wallet and not sell it top photo.
Culture

The Habits Of Highly Effective HODLers

By Tyler Parks
Opinion
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Culture

July 4th, Bitcoin And Sovereignty — Declaring Your Own Financial Independence Day

By Dr. Riste Simnjanovski
Opinion
Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonymous (not anonymous) founder of Bitcoin and its Genesis Block, is often depicting with a Guy Fawkes mask top photo.
Culture

Do Not Create A Bitcoin Ideology

By Nelson Chen