Interview: Self Sovereignty With Btc_Log

In this episode of “Meet The Taco Plebs,” Bitcoin Magazine’s Casey Carrillo sat down with btc_log to talk about all things bitcoin.

Btc_log went into detail about how he started out in Bitcoin with mining, and how he believes this introduction showed him the most important and valuable aspects of the Bitcoin network. We discussed his lowering time preference, as the ever-contemptuous world around us attempts to extract our wealth from us.

Finally, we touched on what he believes is the most amazing part of bitcoin, in that bitcoin is self sovereign and that no one can take away the ability to utilize the Bitcoin network.

Below are some more insights from btc_log about his rabbit hole journey.

What’s your Bitcoin rabbit hole story?

In my junior year of high school I was told by one of my friends about it. Later that day, I went home and started doing some research. After that I was hooked.

How has Bitcoin changed your life?

Obviously, financial comfort is up there. But it has changed my perspective on what is important to me and what isn’t as important. It has lowered my time preference, making me think about the future more and making me ask the question: Is this really worth it?

What is the most amazing thing about Bitcoin to you?

I think it’s beautiful to have the ability to be self sovereign and to be your own bank. Nothing even comes close to achieving that better than bitcoin. Bitcoin is for the people. Bitcoin is trust. We trust that Bitcoin needn’t be trusted. Nowadays it’s getting harder and harder to trust.

What are you most looking forward to in the Bitcoin space?

BTC Miami 2022.

I’m really excited to see what develops in the next few years. There’s so much that can be built on top of Bitcoin and right now we’re just at the tip of the iceberg. Strike, Fold, it’s like the internet in the '90s... it will be beautiful to witness bitcoin change the world in front of our eyes.

Price prediction for the end of 2021, and the end of 2030?

Obviously, no one knows. But I do think price predictions are fun. If I had to give a reasonable prediction it would be in the ballpark of $10 million, but I think by this time the purchasing power of U.S. dollars won’t be nearly the same as it is right now. So maybe even higher.