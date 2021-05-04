Interview: Reflections On Satoshi With Adam Back And Pete Rizzo

Watch This Episode On YouTube

This week for the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” we have a replay of last week's interview between Adam Back and Pete Rizzo on Satoshi's legacy. Back is the cofounder and CEO of Blockstream and the inventor of proof of work.

Back reflected on discovering Bitcoin and searching for the best information about it in the early days. He worked hard to understand the technical components as well as all of Satoshi's writings about Bitcoin. Back is not a fan of over-glorifying Satoshi or quoting them, as he doesn’t believe it is as important for individuals to learn from Satoshi's thinking as it is for them to define Bitcoin based on the product and network itself.

Back and Rizzo reflected on the differences between the stated intent of the Bitcoin project, what is actually being built and how Satoshi contributed to that ethos. Enjoy this wide ranging conversation on Satoshi's authority, influence and legacy.

Topics discussed include: